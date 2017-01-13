2017 Arena Pro Swim Series – Austin: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

Eyes are on Austin, Texas, tonight as swimmers are gearing up for day 1 finals at the 2016 Arena Pro Swim Series – Austin. Tonight’s session brings the finals of the 100 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 400 free. Olympians Amanda Weir and Ryan Held headline the 100 free as top seeds. The men’s 200 breast will feature a battle between Josh Prenot, Nic Fink, and Andrew Wilson. Japanese Olympic medalist Daiya Seto and Team USA’s Michael Andrew have set up another exciting race to watch in the men’s 100 fly.

Follow along with us for live updates on tonight’s events.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

Olympic veteran Amanda Weir blazed to a 54.60, nearly matching her fastest in-season time over the last 4 years. 15-year-old Kayla Sanchez, a Canadian junior standout, ran down NC State’s Alexia Zevnik, a fellow Canadian, on the back half, clocking a 55.19 to take silver ahead of Zevnik (55.21). Just a couple of tenths shy of the podium was her Canadian teammate Michelle Williams (55.31) and Taylor Ruck (55.43), another junior swimmer who represents Canada internationally.

MEN’S 100 FREE

Shinri Shioura, 49.16 Ryan Held, 49.32 Yuri Kisil, 49.51

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

MEN’S 200 BREAST

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

MEN’S 100 FLY

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

MEN’S 400 FREE