Aussies Hitting SC World Championships Qualifying Times Through Day 2

2022 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2022 Australian Short Course Championships represents one of the qualification meets Australian swimmers can race at to make the Short Course World Championships team.

This year’s SC Championships are being hosted by Australia, set to take place in Melbourne from December 13th to December 18th.

Per Swimming Australia’s selection criteria linked above, the qualifying competitions for its swimmers include the following:

  • 2022 Sydney Sprints (inclusive of Australian Short Course Championships and State Teams)
  • 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

Swimming Australia is sticking to the FINA ‘A’ cuts as its minimum time qualifications as opposed to devising its own list of time requirements. This was outlined in our post from earlier this year, which you can find here.

Additional Australians wrote their names onto the consideration roster for this year’s Short Course World Championships on night two of the Australian National Short Course Championships.

Among them was two-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown who scored the 5th fastest 200m backstroke time in history to add the event to the 100m back victory she took last night.

Madi Wilson was another athlete who etched a second event onto her list of qualified swims, as the Marion ace took silver in the 100m free to add to her 200m free race from night one.

Kyle Chalmers earned a new All Comers Record in the 100m free to stake his claim on his second freestyle event for Melbourne.

 

Troyy
36 minutes ago

The add up for the top 4 in the women’s 100 free is only 0.3 off the 4×100 free WR without adjusting for relay changeovers.

Verram
1 hour ago

How come Brendon smith and David schlicht are not included in the list for the 400 IM.. both swam 4:01

Miss M
Reply to  Verram
36 minutes ago

Missing lots: Woodward and Hartwell were both under the QT in the 200m back too.

