SwimSwam Breakdown: Simone to ASU, Cal Combines Under Durden, & Jr Pan Pacs

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Simone Manuel moving to ASU to train with Bob Bowman, Dave Durden taking over as Head Coach of the Cal Women, and Highlights from the start of Jr Pan Pac Championships. See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:50 Simone Manuel is Moving to Arizona State to train with Bob Bowman – will this put USA over the top of Australia in the 400 Free Relay?
- 10:55 Cal Combines Swim Programs, makes Dave Durden Acting Director of Aquatics – Can Cal maintain excellence on the men’s side and build with the women?
- 18:00 David Johnston breaks the American record in the 800 SCM free – Who do you favor in this wide-open mid-distance field for Men’s NCAAs?
- 24:26 US Kept their win streak alive over Australia in Duel in the Pool – what were your thoughts on this wacky-event format?
- 30:31 We are 1 Day into the 2022 Jr Pan Pacific Championships, but have a lot of highlights – what were your biggest takeaways from Day 1 in Hawaii?
SINK or SWIM
- 37:33 Kieran Smith announces move to go pro – will he make the 4×100 free relay for Paris 2024?
- 41:24 With the addition of Josh Liendo, will Auburn’s legendary 200 free relay NCAA record from 2009 finally go down at the hands of Florida?
- 45:35 With Texas retaining Kreuger, Vines, and Zettle for 5th years, can Texas win an NCAA team title this year?
- 50:49 Which Top Recruiting Class of 2022 will score more overall during their NCAA career – The NC State men or the Stanford men?