2022 Junior Pan Pacs – Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

August 24-27, 2022

Mark Takai Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center

Honolulu, Hawaii (Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time)

Prelims 9:00 AM / Finals 5:00 PM (GMT-10)

LCM (50m)

The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.

Five main story lines – boys

Five main story lines – girls

Day 1 brought lots of excitement with Junior Pan Pacs meet records being rewritten left and right. USA’s Erin Gemmell downed Dagny Knutson’s 2009 mark in the 200 free twice, with a 1:56.66 in prelims and then a 1:56.15 in finals. Daniel Diehl took a .63 bite out of Jack Conger’s 100 back record from 2012 in prelims, going 53.40. It was also a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the U.S. He then lowered both marks in finals to 53.27.

Australia’s Flynn Southam clocked a 1:47.11 to win the boys’ 200 free, which took .54 off Drew Kibler’s 2018 meet mark. Japan’s Airi Mitsui won the girls’ 200 fly in 2:07.82, going .34 faster than Cassidy Bayer’s winning time from 2016 that set the meet record. USA’s Aaron Shackell also downed the meet mark in the 200 fly; his 1:55.81 erased Andrew Seliskar’s 2014 Junior Pan Pacs meet record.

Finally, the U.S. relay of Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Alex Shackell, and Anna Moesch won the mixed 400 medley relay in 3:46.83, taking .17 off the meet record established by Team USA in 2018.

Day 2 will feature heats of 100 free, 100 breast, and 400 IM. Gemmell and Southam will seek their second titles. Gemmell will face challenges from teammates Anna Moesch and Kayla Wilson as well as Australia’s Hannah Casey, Olivia Wunsch, and Milla Jansen. Southam comes in with the top seed time, more than a second faster than USA’s Thomas Heilman, Kaii Winkler, Daniel Diehl, and Henry McFadden.

In the breaststroke, both Piper Enge of USA and Kotomi Kato of Japan are entered with 1:08s on the girls’ side, while Singapore’s Nicholas Mahabir and USA’s Zhier Fan are the only boys with sub 1:01s.

