Audrey Derivaux Tops Women’s IMX Rankings at Halfway Point of the Season

Now that we are officially halfway through the short course swimming season, it’s time to compare the IMX rankings based on athlete performance in the first half of the season.

IMX, or IM Extreme, is a program created by USA Swimming to track athlete performance and versatility across a wide range of events. Swimmers are only eligible for a score once they have completed all the events in the appropriate IMX track for their age group in that season. Once they have completed the events, they will be ranked based on their power-point score for every event combined.

The power-point scale is a system USA Swimming uses to rank every swim, not just IMX swims, on a “power-point” scale, giving point values from 1-1100 based on a swimmer’s time and age.

The IMX events for each age group are as follows:

10 & Unders: 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM

11-12s: 400/500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, 200 IM

13 & Over: 400/500 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM

Overall Leaders:

Women: Audrey Derivaux (15), Jersey Wahoos: 5881

(20), Indiana University: 7980 Men age-grouper: Baylor Stanton (17), Gwinnett Aquatics: 5830

Jersey Wahoos 15-year-old Audrey Derivaux currently leads all the women after Winter Juniors with three of her six swims coming from the meet. Her highest ranking swim was her 200 backstroke time of 1:50.91 which came in at 1057.

Owen McDonald, a 20-year-old at Indiana, leads the men’s rankings with a tidal score of 7980. His highest ranking swim comes from his 200 backstroke at the Ohio State Invitational, where he went 1:38.07 for a score of 1109.

Limited to age group swimmers, 17-year-old Baylor Stanton from Gwinnett Aquatics takes the prize with his score of 58.30. Five of Stanton’s times came from Winter Juniors, his best also coming in as his 200 backstroke time of 1:40.89 for a score of 1047.

The Rest of the Leaders: