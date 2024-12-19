arena Athletes Dominate 2024 SC World Championships With Record-Breaking Performances

Courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Portland, Ore., December 19, 2024 – The 2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships concluded with a historic display of athletic excellence, as arena sponsored athletes delivered impressive performances, shattering records and clinching top honors in a meet that saw more world records fall than any other meet in history (30) – with the next closest being 10 years prior at the 2014 Short Course Worlds in Doha (21). Powered by arena’s advanced technology and innovation in racing suits, such as the POWERSKIIN Primo, goggles, including the Cobra Edge, and elite swim caps like the 3D Soft and Aquaforce Wave, Team arena set new benchmarks for success, cementing the brand’s position as the leader in elite swimming innovation.

A Summary of Team arena Successes:

Led by athletes in the Powerskin Primo and the Powerskin Carbon Glide, Team arena combined for one of the most dominant and historic meet performances ever recorded including:

46 Total Medals won in arena racing suits – More than any other brand.

20 Gold Medals won in arena racing suits – The highest total by any brand.

14 Individual World Records broken in arena racing suits than any other brand.

Both Female and Male Swimmers of the Meet – Gretchen Walsh and Noè Ponti of Team arena both won the prestigious awards, taking top honors for the duration of the meet.

More Women on the USA National Team wearing arena than any other brand.

Dominating the Spotlight

Gretchen Walsh (USA)

Debuting arena’s latest Navy and Rose Gold Limited Edition Powerskin Primo, Walsh delivered a stunning World Record performance in her first race of the meet – just the start of what would go down as one of the most dominant individual perforamances in swimming history. Claiming 7 total medals – ALL of which gold – and breaking 11 World Records in the process, including 9 individual and 2 relay records, Walsh was the standout swimmer of the meet and also became the first swimmer to ever break the World Record in prelims, semi-finals and finals in the 100 Butterfly.

Her victories spanned multiple disciplines, showcasing her versatility power, and dominance:

Gold Medals – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly, 100 Butterfly, 100 IM, 4X100 Freestyle, 4X100 Medley Relay

Awards: Female Swimmer of the Meet.

Noe Ponti (SUI)

Ponti proved unstoppable, earning 3 gold medals and setting 3 individual World Records:

Gold Medals – 50 ButterfFly, 100 Butterfly, and 100 IM.

Awards – Male Swimmer of the Meet.

Kate Douglass (USA)

The spotlight was also on Douglass, who took home 7 medals claiming 4 World Records in the process.

Gold Medals – 200 Breaststroke, 200 IM, 4X100 Freestyle, 4X100 Medley Relay

Silver Medals – 50 Freestyle, 100 IM

Bronze Medal – 100 Freestyle

Additional Highlights from Team arena

“We are incredibly proud of the exceptional performances by arena athletes at the World Aquatics Championships. Their achievements are a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the unparalleled technology of our race suits and equipment,” said Peter Graschi, Chief Executive Officer of Arena. “We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to support athletes in reaching their full potential.”

About arena

Since 1973, arena has revolutionized the world of water sports through intense collaboration with world-class athletes and the development of cutting-edge competition swimsuits. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through the continuous development of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who choose arena. From racing in the swimming lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more.