More Atlantic 10 Conference/Meet Records Broken On Day Three

More Atlantic 10 Conference Records/Meet Records were broken this morning in the Men’s 100 Fly, 100 Breast, and 100 Back and more records are on the line tonight.

Women’s 400 IM

The Women’s 400 IM started off the morning and the battle for top team points between Richmond and Duquesne will continue tonight as they both placed 2 swimmers in the A final. UMass senior Meriza Werenski took top seed with a time of 4:20.57, followed by Fordham senior Meg Polaha (4:22.53) and George Washington freshman Jackie Torrez (4:22.58) with a tight race for 2nd and 3rd seeds. Duquesne teammates sophomore Abby Stauffer (4:23.33) and junior Lexi Santer (4:23.54) are seeded 4th and 5th. Richmond sophomore Nicole Piercy (4:24.63) and teammate freshman Lexie Gilbert (4:25.61) took 6th and 7th seed and Fordham senior Marie Feneron rounded out the top 8 with a 4:26.25.

UMass senior Jenna Diamond is top seed in the B final after swimming a 4:26.41 in prelims.

Men’s 400 IM

Fordham freshman Greg Lombana dropped 9.62 seconds to climb from 10th seed going into the meet to top seed in tonight’s A final with a time of 3:56.23. St. Louis placed 2 swimmers in the A final with senior Austin Nguyenphu taking 2nd seed (3:57.22) and sophomore Isaiah Williams in 5th seed (3:58.91). Two Davidson swimmers also qualified for the A final with freshman Crossan Cooper (3:57.45) in 3rd seed and junior Cole Riggan (3:59.35) in 6th seed. Saint Bonaventure senior Michael White is seeded 4th after swimming 3:58.23. Rounding out the top 8 are La Salle Christoff Ras (3:59.97) and UMass sophomore Anthony Rizzo (4:00.07).

Steven Craig, George Mason junior, is the top seed in the B final with a time of 4:00.41.

Women’s 100 fly

After breaking a Conference Record in the 50 Free yesterday, George Mason senior Sydney Fisher, came back to take top seed in the Women’s 100 Fly (53.46). Fisher holds the A-10 Conference Record of 53.10 so she has the potential to break her own record tonight. Fordham freshman Mia Bullock is seeded 2nd with a time of 54.57. Richmond senior Hannah Matheson dropped 2.51 seconds to swim a 55.40 and place 3rd. Caitlin Guccione, University of Rhode Island freshman is 4th seed (55.98) followed by George Washington junior Abbey Fusco (56.09) in 5th and Davidson sophomore Maggie Farrell (56.22) in 6th seed. The 7th and 8th seeds in the A final are UMass sophomore Rachel Grant (56.25) and Duquesne junior Kayla Owens (56.41).

Savannah Nichols, St. Louis freshman, will swim as top seed in the B final.

Men’s 100 Fly

Ryan McCoy, St. Louis junior, broke his own A-10 Conference Record to earn top seed in the A final with a time of 46.97. McCoy also broke the Meet Record previously held by 2nd seed George Washington senior Andrea Bolognesi (47.36). La Salle senior Cameron Fadley (48.61) earned 3rd seed by out touching his teammate, junior Jakub Bartosiewicz (48.75). Fordham senior Joe Mercurio dropped 1.07 seconds to take the 5th seed. Rounding out the top 8 are George Mason junior Matthew Lynch (49.10), St. Louis sophomore Isaiah Williams (49.31) and George Mason junior Alec Morin (49.51).

UMass sophomore Kellen Gray (49.53) is top seed in the B final.

Women’s 200 Free

Richmond placed 3 swimmers in the A final tonight, hoping to move past Duquesne in the tight battle for points between 1st and 2nd in the meet. Junior Annie Lane earned top seed in the A final with a time of 1:40.40 this morning and teammate freshman Virginia Marsh was right behind her with a 1:40.50 qualifying her for 2nd seed. Elise Lankeiwicz, Davidson senior, holds the A-10 Conference Record, Meet Record and Pool Record with a time of 1:46.92 and will be looking to drop time from her 3rd place seed of 1:50.08 to break her own record. The placement for 4th, 5th and 6th place seeds was extremely close between Duquesne freshman Carson Gross (1:50.58), George Washington freshman Gemma Atherley (1:50.62), and George Washington sophomore Emily Zhang (1:50.67). Duquesne freshman Lauren Devorace swam 1:51.36 to take 7th seed followed by Richmond sophomore Lauren Wallace (1:51.66).

Davidson senior Kassie Shannon is seeded at the top of the B final with a time of 1:51.73.

Men’s 200 Free

George Washington holds the top 2 spots in the A final with junior Adam Drury (1:38.08) and freshman Mortiz Fath(1:38.46). Fordham freshman Joe Vizza is 3rd seed with a time of 1:38.60. Aleksander Nikolic, La Salle sophomore is 4th at 1:38.66. Davidson placed 2 men in the A final with junior Clay Resweber (1:38.83) in 5th and senior Spencer Davies (1:39.80) in 8th. 6th and 7th seeds are held by St. Bonaventure freshman Nick Burdo (1:38.38) and George Washington freshman Maximilian Forstenhaeusler (1:39.58).

St. Louis senior Nick Jessee swam a 1:39.84 to take the top seed in the B final.

Women’s 100 Breast

Davidson Senior Katy Williams holds the current A-10 Conference Record and Meet Record (1:01.23) and is seeded 1st with a time of 1:01.68. She is positioned well to break her own records tonight. Rhode Island senior Carly Deliberty and teammate sophomore Nicole Petta are tied for 2nd seed at 1:02.16. UMass placed 3 swimmers in the A final with sophomore Ansley Baker (4th seed 1:02.43), senior Sydney Connor (6th seed 1:03.02) and freshman Chelsea Meiring (8th seed 1:03.65). The other 2 spots are held by Richmond teammates Morgan Soulia (5th seed 1:02.87) and junior Erin Barry (7th seed 1:03.44).

George Mason junior Amy Tansill is seeded at the top of the B final at 1:03.89.

Men’s 100 Breast

Andrea Bolognesi holds top seed tonight with a time of 52.35. The George Washington senior holds the A-10 Conference Record (52.06) and will be looking to beat that tonight. He broke his own Meet Record and Pool Record (52.44) in prelims this morning. St. Bonaventure senior Preston Schilling dropped 2.73 seconds to take 2nd seed (55.05) and teammate senior Matt Goettler is in 4th seed (55.43). La Salle teammates freshman Marcus Forsgren (55.39) and junior Dimitrije Mladenovic (55.51) took 3rd and 5th seeds. Rounding out the top 8 are St. Louis senior TJ Decker (55.78) and Fordham freshman Sean Finley (55.81).

George Mason freshman Chrisopher Stankiewicz swam a 55.98 to place at the top of the B final.

Women’s 100 Back

Richmond teammates freshman Hannah Gouger (54.07) and senior Maggie Pope (55.11) are seeded 1st and 3rd with La Salle sophomore Olivia DiStefano seeded 2nd (54.80). Abbey Fusco, George Washington junior (55.40), out touched Duquesne senior Hallie McCue (55.48) to take 4th seed. It was another tight race between 6th and 7th seeds with St. Louis junior Riley Kirby (55.65) out touching St. Bonaventure junior Devon McFadden (55.69). UMass junior Dasha Egkorova took 8th seed (55.76).

B final top seed is UMass sophomore Maddie Biron (55.81).

Men’s 100 Back

George Washington junior Gustav Hokfelt broke the A-10 Conference Record, Meet Record and Pool Record of 47.27 when he swam a 47.07 in prelims and earned top seed going into finals. La Salle junior Fabian Bergman is 2nd seed with a time of 47.95. UMass teammates junior Oliver Wyeth (48.03) and sophomore Kellen Gray (48.83) took 3rd and 4th seeds. Emils Pone (49.81) and Andrew Cho (49.98), both freshman at George Washington, earned the 5th and 6th seeds. Fordham senior Miguel Mattox swam a 50.14 to earn 7th seed, closely followed by St. Louis freshman Keegan Paulson (50.19).

George Mason freshman Ryan Donnelly is top seed in the B final tonight (50.28.

Day Three Finals should bring some more new records as well as more distance between Team Point totals.

