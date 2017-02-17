2017 SEC Championships: Georgia Men lead Day 4 Up/Mid/Downs

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 18

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN (Eastern Time Zone)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

Defending Champion: Florida men (4x), Texas A&M women (results)

Championship Central

Psych Sheet

Live results

Live Video

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Georgia is staged to put a dent in the Aggies’ lead on the women’s side. Both teams are tied for the most “ups” with 4 each, but Georgia has 10 total scoring swims to Texas A&M’s 6. Tennessee and Missouri will play catch up to Auburn with 7 and 8 scoring swims respectively. Kentucky will continue to battle for a top 5 spot with 9 scoring swims.

DAY 3 WOMEN’S UP/MID/DOWNS:

NOTE: Does not include results from women’s platform diving prelims.

Team (Current Score) Ups Mids Downs Total Texas A&M (729) 4 2 0 6 Georgia (601) 4 3 3 10 Auburn (493) 2 1 2 5 Tennessee (454) 3 2 2 7 Missouri (430) 3 1 4 8 Kentucky (406) 3 4 2 9 Florida (331) 2 2 1 5 LSU (291) 2 2 3 7 South Carolina (248) 0 3 0 3 Alabama (221) 1 1 5 7 Arkansas (146) 0 2 2 4 Vanderbilt (30) 0 1 0 1

Georgia and Alabama are tied for the most “ups” with 5 each on the men’s side, but the Bulldogs lead the overall scoring swims with 11 total to Missouri’s 10 and Auburn’s 9. The Crimson Tide will try and cut into Auburn’s lead over them. Auburn has 3 more total swims than Bama, but the Tide have 3 more championship final swims that the Tigers. Missouri should continue to move up, as they’re in position to close in on LSU and South Carolina tonight.

DAY 3 MEN’S UP/MID/DOWNS: