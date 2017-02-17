FGCU Women And UMBC Men Take Charge Of CCSA Champs After Day Two

Gabrielson Natatorium, University of Georgia

February 15, 2017- February 18, 2017

Live Video: BigSouthSports.com/Watch

Live Results On Meet Mobile: 2017 CCSA Swimming and Diving Championships (Name on Meet Mobile)

Both the FGCU women and the UMBC men were dominant in their performances on day two to put them first in the overall scores heading into the second half of the meet. FGCU is bouncing back after finishing third in the point totals yesterday following a relay disqualification.

This time around, FGCU was ready to rock and won the women’s 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:28.77 to dip under the NCAA ‘A’ qualifying standard. Liberty was second followed by Georgia Southern.

On the men’s 200 freestyle relay Old Dominion won in a time of 1:20.83 followed by Garnder-Webb and UMBC.

In the individual events Kyrylo Shvets of Incarnate Word dropped a 4:22.69 in the finals of the men’s 500 freestyle in order to finish way ahead of his competitors and drop over 4.5 seconds off his prelims time. Ilia Rattsev from UMBC was second behind him by almost four seconds in 4:26.25. Rattsev’s teammate Alexander Gliese managed to round out the top three in a time of 4:27.11.

In the women’s version of the mid-distance event Florida Gulf Coast University’s Liz Zeiger managed to win a tough dual with Liberty’s Delia Weber. Zeiger was almost five-seconds faster than she was in the morning in order to dip under the 4:50-mark and win with a time of 4:49.93. Weber had to settle for second in 4:50.68. Alicia Finnigan, also from Liberty, was third in 4:51.85.

UMBC and Incarnate Word continued to dominate the men’s events as Nikola Trajkovic from UMBC and Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz from Incarnate Word went 1-2 in the men’s 200 IM. Trajkovic won with a time of 1:48.04, Cruz was over a second behind him in 1:49.18. Cruz just finished ahead of Connor Ganley from UMBC who rocked a 1:49.38 to finish just 0.20 seconds behind him.

FGCU secured another win on the women’s side as Christina Kaas Elmgreen was the only swimmer under 2:00 in the 200 IM. She rocked a 1:59.65 to take home the win. Liberty’s Prudence Rooker was second behind her in 2:01.03. Barbara Caraballo from FGCU also managed to crack the top three, clocking in at 2:01.12 for third overall.

The men’s splash-and-dash went to UMBC‘s Gregor Spoerlein in 20.28 followed by Jacob Zeidler from Old Dominion. Zeidler was a 20.33 at the touch to finish just ahead of Gardner Webb’s Connor Bos. Bos was third in 20.36.

Katie Latham made it a perfect three-for-three for FGCU by winning the women’s 50 freestyle in 22.34. Amazingly FGCU swept the podium in the sprint event as Fanny Teijonsalo and Gracia Redding managed times of 22.61 and 22.66 to finish second and third respectively.

The night was capped off as Ryan McIntire won the men’s 3 meter diving event for Florida Atlantic with a score of 414.55. Second to him was Dawson Martinez of Incarnate Word and Jacory Moreno of Old Dominion.

Men’s Team Scores

UMBC – 550 Incarnate Word – 474 Florida Atlantic – 455 Gardner-Webb – 442 Old Dominion – 430 New Jersey Institute of Tech – 269 Howard – 152 Virginia Military Institute – 132

Women’s Team Scores