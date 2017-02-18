FGCU Women, UMBC Men Hold Firm Grip on CCSAs After Night 3

Gabrielson Natatorium, University of Georgia

February 15, 2017- February 18, 2017

Live Video:BigSouthSports.com/Watch

Live Results On Meet Mobile: 2017 CCSA Swimming and Diving Championships (Name on Meet Mobile)

After night 3 in Athens, Georgia, it’s the UMBC men and the FGCU women holding commanding leads over the competition heading into the final day of racing. Both teams are looking to repeat their titles and FGCU is looking to put that opening night DQ to a distant memory as they continued to dominate on Night 3.

In the Men’s 400 IM Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz and Nikola Trajkovic battled it out as they did the night before in the 200 IM, but this time around it was Ruvalcaba Cruz getting the victory in 3:52.90. Trajkovic followed in 3:53.68, and teammate Andrew McKissick touched in third at 3:55.57 giving the Retrievers a 2-3 finish and tacking on to their lead.

On the women’s side it was defending champ London Schumacher getting the win in 4:19.94. FGCU’s Barbara Caraballo was able to surge past Incarnate Word’s Alona Kyselova on the Freestyle for second place with a time of 4:20.72, while Kyselova touched in 4:20.87.

In the men’s 100 Fly Old Dominion Freshman Filip Svedberg threw down a 47.64 to take the top spot, while UMBC’s Philip Adejumo, and FAU’s John Nolte came in at 48.53 and 48.78 respectively to fill out the podium.

The women’s 100 Fly featured four swimmers all within 2 tenths of each other from the morning, and the event lived up to the hype. Christina Kaas Elmgreen from FGCU won in a time of 53.53, followed by Liberty’s Alicia Finnigan in 53.74, and FGCU’s Fanny Teijonsalo in 53.97. The big story of this event, however, was FGCU putting 5 swimmers in the top 8 and racking up more big points on night 3.

Gregor Spoerlein of UMBC tacked on another individual win in the 200 Free, after winning the 50 the night before, and defended his title in a time of 1:37.32, just touching out Incarnate Word’s Kyrylo Sheets who finished in 1:37.37. Beau Fusilier from Incarnate Word followed up in third with a time of 1:38.24.

FGCU again flexed their muscles going 1-2 in the women’s 200 Free with Sophomore Hannah Burdge clocking in at 1:48.37 to take the win and classmate Linda Shaw touching at 1:48.70 to secure 2nd. Liberty’s Hannah Baker finished in 1:49.37 to round out the top 3.

The Men’s 100 Breast saw Old Dominion win their second event of the night with Senior Jacob Zeidler taking the top spot in 54.48. Gardner-Webb’s Jordan Mintz came in just behind Zeidler with a time of 54.74 and Andrey Chechelnyyskyi touched in at 55.11 to take home third.

In the women’s portion of the Breaststroke it was Junior Sommer Harris from FGCU taking home the top spot in 1:01.40, followed by Prudence Rooker from Liberty in 1:01.61, and another Eagle, Evita Leter snagged the third spot in 1:01.78. All three of those times were good enough for NCAA B Cuts.

The final individual swimming event of the night, the 100 Back, saw Gardner-Webb Senior Connor Bos win in a time of 47.61, which broke the Conference record of 47.65 set back in 2014 by UMBC’s Mohamed Hussein. UMBC’s Alexander Giles followed up in 48.00 and John Brennock from FAU rounded out the top 3 in 48.67.

On the women’s side it was Liberty Freshman Brittany Weiss taking home the title for her first individual event win of her career in a time of 53.42. FGCU swimmers Doris Eichhorn and Sandra Wilk took 2-3 in the event going 53.65 and 54.09 respectively.

The women’s 1M diving saw Ashley Wright win her second title of the meet with a score of 296.60. Katelyn Schilling from Incarnate Word was second with 277.25, and her teammate Kimberly Foster finished in third with a score of 266.75.

The final event of the night the 400 Medley relay saw the Old Dominion team of Anton Mikaelsson, Jacob Zeidler, Filip Svedberg, and Graham Thatcher win in a time of 3:14.48. UMBC followed up in a time of 3:16.28, and FAU grabbed third in a time of 3:20.07 after both Incarnate Word, and Gardner-Webb’s relays were DQ’d.

The FGCU women continued to dominate the night winning the 400 Medley with the team of Doris Eichhorn, Sommer Harris, Christina Kaas Elmgreen, and Katie Latham winning in a time of 3:38.16. Liberty finished in second in a time of 3:39.75, and Gardner-Webb took third in 3:45.20.

Team Scores

Men

UMBC- 1001 Gardner-Webb- 827 Incarnate Word- 827 Florida Atlantic- 763 Old Dominion- 744 NJIT- 397 Howard- 273 VMI- 200

Women