Two Records Fall at Missouri High School Prelim

2017 MSHSAA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Defending Champions Columbia Rockbridge made it clear in the first event of the afternoon that they are here to swim fast. The team of Ellie Zweifel (26.62,) Nicole Williams (28.94,) Ellie Flanagan (24.90,) and Bettie Logan (23.53) combined for what is the fastest 200 Medley Relay in MSHSAA history. Their time of 1:43.99 obliterated Lafayette’s thirteen year old mark of 1:45.29 set in 2004 by 1.26, and was almost three seconds faster than the 1:46.70 that the Bruins turned in last year to win this event in 2016.

As you can imagine, the atmosphere for the rest of the session was electric, and set swim fans up for an even more exciting final on Saturday. For example, in the very next event the final will be led by six athletes all seeded between 1:52.00 and 1:52.81, led by Lafayette’s Franceska Petrosino with Marquette’s Alyssa Lemon right near her with 1:52.06.

The 200 IM saw four athletes improve to times below 2:06, with Kickapoo’s Krystal Caylor having dropped 5.83 seconds from her seed time to take the top lane assignment for finals at 2:04.41.

The 50 free final will feature eight swimmers at 24.2 or better, led by Defending MSHSAA Champion Molly Moore from Summit Prep New Christian Academy who lowered the MSHSAA Record with 23.22. Moore’s time erased the 23.24 mark set by Eureka’s Amber Green in 2009. She will be challenged by Anna Miller from St Joseph’s Academy at 23.37. Miller is the top seed in the 100 free ahead of Moore, as they touched in 51.26 and 51.49 respectively. In that event they are joined below 52 seconds by the Lafayette pair of Delaney Thomas at 51.85 and Claire Vanbiljon at 51.93.

Other events to watch in Saturday’s final:

Karisa Franz from Cor Jesu Academy is the clear leader in the 100 fly, as her 54.89 is the only time turned in below 56 seconds.

from Cor Jesu Academy is the clear leader in the 100 fly, as her 54.89 is the only time turned in below 56 seconds. Ladue’s Paige Mitchell (4:58.56,) Marquette’s Alyssa Lemon (4:59.44,) and Defending MSHSAA Champion and State Record Holder from Columbia Hickman, Brittany Wen (5:00.50) are all entered within two seconds of each other as the top three seeds in the 500 freestyle.

(4:58.56,) Marquette’s Alyssa Lemon (4:59.44,) and Defending MSHSAA Champion and State Record Holder from Columbia Hickman, (5:00.50) are all entered within two seconds of each other as the top three seeds in the 500 freestyle. Marquette, Park Hill South and Lafayette will enter the 200 Free Relay with seeds all within three tenths of a second of each other with times of 1:37.85, 1:37.89 and 1:38.14 respectively.

Madison Brown from Parkway Central took the top seed in the 100 back at 55.97, but will be threatened by St Joseph Central’s Audrey Schank who touched in 56.04.

from Parkway Central took the top seed in the 100 back at 55.97, but will be threatened by St Joseph Central’s who touched in 56.04. Three Columbia girls are the top seeds in the 100 breast, with defending MSHSAA Champion Nicole Williams leading the heat at 1:03.31. She is followed by Rockbridge teammate Ellie Zweifel at 1:05.60 and Hickman’s Sarah Vogt at 1:05.78.

Lafayette will go into the 400 Free Relay with the top seed by over four seconds after turning in 3:31.67 in the prelim. They are followed by Kirkwood and Marquette with 3:36.24 and 3:36.63 respectively.

Diving will be contested Saturday at 9am, and Swimming Finals will begin at 3pm at the St Peters Rec-Plex.