2017 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 prelims will get underway this morning at the 2017 Women’s Big Ten Championships, fresh off a fast session last night. Multiple records were set, including three Championship Records in the 50 free, 500 free, and 400 medley relay.

The Indiana women were the victors in that 400 medley relay, setting the Conference Championship record by over a second in 3:28.89. They left last night with a lead in the points race at 393, followed by Wisconsin (378.5), Michigan (363), and Minnesota (361) in what will be a closely contested race to the end.

Michigan suffered a blow when defending champion Siobhan Haughey was disqualified in the 200 IM after touching first, costing them a full 32 points. The benefactor of that disqualification, Lilly King, will be the favourite in the 100 breaststroke this morning seeded two seconds ahead of her closest competitor. It’s worth noting that she split 56.53 on the 400 medley relay last night, giving her a reasonable shot at her American Record of 56.85 today. Haughey will headline the 200 free, and last night’s 50 free winner Zhesi Li carries the top seed into the women’s 100 fly.

On tap today is the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast and 100 back, along with 3-meter diving. Tonight the 200 free relay will also be added to the schedule.

100 Fly Prelims

B1G Record: 51.42, Zhesi Li, Ohio State, 2016

B1G Meet: 51.61, Becca Weiland, Minnesota, 2013

Pool: 51.43, Elaine Breeden, Stanford, 2010

400 IM Prelims

B1G Record: 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra, Indiana, 2012

B1G Meet: 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra, Indiana, 2012

Pool: 4:00.90, Julia Smit, Stanford, 2010

200 Free Prelims

B1G Record: 1:42.93, Siobhan Haughey, Michigan, 2016

B1G Meet: 1:43.51, Siobhan Haughey, Michigan, 2016

Pool: 1:42.84, Allison Schmitt, Georgia, 2010

100 Breast Prelims

B1G Record: 57.30, Lillia King, Indiana, 2016

B1G Meet: 57.35, Lillia King, Indiana, 2016

Pool: 58.06, Annie Chandler, Arizona, 2010

100 Back Prelims