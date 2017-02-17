Mallory Comerford Blasts 46.75 For New ACC Record in 100 Freestyle

2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Monday, February 13 – Thursday, February 16

Georgia Tech Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Standard Time)

Prelims 10AM / Finals 6PM

University of Louisville’s Mallory Comerford reached yet another milestone in her amazing sophomore season last night by breaking the 47-second barrier in the 100 freestyle to clock a new ACC Championships and overall ACC record. Comerford, who blasted a 47.00 in prelims, came back in finals to post a 46.75, just missing the pool record of 46.70 set by Georgia’s Olivia Smoliga at last year’s NCAA Championships.

Last night’s swim actually comes as the second time Comerford broke the ACC record in the 100 freestyle, as she also cleared the old record of 47.30 set in 2016 by Kelsi Worrell with her swim in the prelims. Comerford led the race from start to finish, and was the only woman to come home in the final 50 in under 24 seconds.

Swimmer 1st 50 2nd 50 Final Time Mallory Comerford

(Prelims) 22.98 24.02 47.00 Mallory Comerford

(Finals) 22.82 23.93 46.75

Comerford’s swim last night makes her the 6th-fastest performer of all-time in the 100 yard freestyle, only trailing Olivia Smoliga (46.70), Missy Franklin (46.66), Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (46.61), Abby Weitzeil (46.29), and American Record holder Simone Manuel (46.09). For now, Comerford also holds the fastest time in the NCAA this season with her swim last night, though with Smoliga yet to swim the 100 free at the SEC Championships, and the PAC-12 Championships coming up next weekend where Manuel, Weitzeil, and Lia Neal will all swim the race, standings may yet change before the NCAA Championships next month.

On Wednesday, Comerford destroyed the 200 freestyle meet and conference records with a 1:41.70, finishing over a second-and-a-half ahead of Olympic gold medalist Leah Smith. Though Comerford bested Smith in the 200, Smith rocked a new pool record and was just off her ACC and NCAA record time in the 500, clocking a 4:30.81 to get to the wall seven seconds ahead of Comerford.

At the conclusion of the meet, Comerford helped the University of Louisville to a third-place overall finish behind champions NC State and runner-up University of Virginia.