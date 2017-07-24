ASIA: After 2IM Drop, Ohashi’s Improvement Makes Her a Threat to Hosszu in 400 IM

2017 FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Japan’s Yui Ohashi had a phenomenal performance in the 200 IM final on night 2 of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Coming into the meet, Ohashi’s best time in the event was a 2:09.98 from the Japan Open. She cruised into the final with a 2:10.45 in semis, and then obliterated her best time in the final with a 2:07.91 to win silver. That was a full 2 second drop for the Japanese youngster.

Many swim fans would argue that Ohashi is even better in the 400 IM than the 200 IM, and after her showing in the shorter IM event, she’s now emerged as a serious threat for gold in the 400 IM. World Record holder Katinka Hosszu looked like she’d probably be the only swimmer to break 4:30 before the meet started, but is Ohashi makes similar improvements in the 400 IM, Hosszu may not be running away with it as expected.

Hosszu hasn’t been quite as fast this year as she was in the leadup to Rio, and it doesn’t seem likely that we’ll see her in World Record form. When she set the record in Rio, she went a blistering 4:26.36. This summer, a 4:28 or 4:29 seems more likely, and that may be within striking range for Ohashi, who has the fastest time in the world this year with her lifetime best of 4:31.42 from Japan Swim.

DAY 2 RECORDS – ASIA:

DAY 2 MEDAL TABLE – ASIA: