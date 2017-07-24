ASIA: After 2IM Drop, Ohashi’s Improvement Makes Her a Threat to Hosszu in 400 IM

2017 FINA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Japan’s Yui Ohashi had a phenomenal performance in the 200 IM final on night 2 of the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Coming into the meet, Ohashi’s best time in the event was a 2:09.98 from the Japan Open. She cruised into the final with a 2:10.45 in semis, and then obliterated her best time in the final with a 2:07.91 to win silver. That was a full 2 second drop for the Japanese youngster.

Many swim fans would argue that Ohashi is even better in the 400 IM than the 200 IM, and after her showing in the shorter IM event, she’s now emerged as a serious threat for gold in the 400 IM. World Record holder Katinka Hosszu looked like she’d probably be the only swimmer to break 4:30 before the meet started, but is Ohashi makes similar improvements in the 400 IM, Hosszu may not be running away with it as expected.

Hosszu hasn’t been quite as fast this year as she was in the leadup to Rio, and it doesn’t seem likely that we’ll see her in World Record form. When she set the record in Rio, she went a blistering 4:26.36. This summer, a 4:28 or 4:29 seems more likely, and that may be within striking range for Ohashi, who has the fastest time in the world this year with her lifetime best of 4:31.42 from Japan Swim.

DAY 2 RECORDS – ASIA:

  • Women’s 200 IM: Yui Ohashi, Japanese Record, 2:07.91
  • Women’s 200 IM: Kim Seoyeong, Korean Record, 2:10.40
  • Women’s 100 Fly: An Sehyeon, Korean Record, 57.07

DAY 2 MEDAL TABLE – ASIA:

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
China 1 0 1 2
Japan 0 1 0 1

In This Story

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "ASIA: After 2IM Drop, Ohashi’s Improvement Makes Her a Threat to Hosszu in 400 IM"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
marklewis

Japan has had some good IM’ers. Ohashi has great technique.

I don’t think she’ll beat Katinka. Katinka wants to win for the home crowd. And also to avoid being scolded by her husband.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 39 minutes ago
aquajosh

Ohashi is the future of the 400 IM. Her backstroke is flawless and she doesn’t really have a weak stroke. I’d love to see what she can do in a 200 back.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour 2 minutes ago
Wallaby

She was a 2:09 or a 2:10 at Japanese nationals

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 minutes 47 seconds ago
75M FREE

I’d say South Korea women are delivering more than I expected.
Park still looking for the breakthrough…

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 1 minute ago
wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She got her M.S. in Criminology from Florida State University and seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren is currently working on her …

Read More »