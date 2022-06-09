ASCA Announces Its 2022 Top 100 Age Group Teams

Courtesy: American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA)
Fort Lauderdale, FL — Congratulations to the clubs that have earned the prestigious status as a 2022 ASCA Top 100 Age Group Team. The results were compiled using USA Swimming results of top ranked swimmers in the 10&U and 11-12 age groups for the 2021 Long Course season and 2021-22 Short Course season. Swimmers were scored for 1st through 20th place in individual events only; relays not included. Following are the 2022 Top 100 Age Group Teams:
Special thanks to Guy Edson, retired ASCA staff member, for compiling the data to determine these rankings.
|Rank
|Score
|Team – LSC
|1
|1003
|Lakeside Aquatic Club – NT
|2
|865
|Irvine Novaquatics – CA
|3
|777
|DART Swimming – SN
|4
|728
|Long Island Aquatic Club – MR
|5
|646
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc – VA
|6
|613
|Jersey Wahoos – MA
|7
|593
|Pleasanton Seahawks – PC
|8
|549
|Saint Petersburg Aquatics – FL
|9
|491
|Fox Chapel Killer Whales – AM
|10
|482
|Aquazot Swim Club – CA
|11
|438
|Bluefish Swim Club – NE
|12
|386
|West Florida Lightning Aquatic – FL
|13
|385
|North Baltimore Aquatic Club – MD
|14
|352
|Brea Aquatics – CA
|15
|326
|Mission Viejo Nadadores – CA
|16
|314
|Queens Aquatic Club – MR
|17
|307
|Academy Bullets Swim Club – IL
|18
|262
|Hydro4 Swimming – FL
|19
|257
|La Mirada Armada – CA
|20
|251
|Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence – NT
|21
|247
|Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club – GU
|22
|246
|TAC Titans – NC
|23
|239
|Ad Astra Area Aquatics – MV
|24
|233
|Dynamo Swim Club – GA
|25
|227
|Nitro Swimming – ST
|26
|220
|Club Wolverine – MI
|27
|215
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – IN
|28
|214
|Beach Cities Swimming – CA
|29
|212
|NASA Wildcat Aquatics – IL
|30
|206
|Tide Swimming – VA
|31
|203
|Dublin Community Swim Team – OH
|32
|201
|Lake Shore Swim Club – LE
|33
|190
|Aquastar – GU
|33
|190
|Seahawks Swim club – OZ
|35
|188
|Swim Streamline at Northampton – GU
|36
|187
|Eagle Aquatics – FG
|37
|181
|Gold Medal Swim Club – AZ
|37
|181
|West Coast Aquatics – PN
|39
|179
|Santa Clara Swim Club – PC
|40
|173
|Eagle Swimming Association – GU
|41
|172
|East Carolina Aquatics – NC
|42
|168
|Laker Swim – FL
|43
|167
|McFarland Spartan Sharks – WI
|44
|166
|Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club – FL
|45
|165
|City of Mobile Swim Association – SE
|46
|152
|757 Swim – VA
|47
|148
|Sacramento Aquatics Club – SN
|48
|147
|Aggie Swim Club – GU
|48
|147
|North Palm Beach Swim Club – FG
|50
|144
|Patriot Aquatic Club – IL
|51
|143
|Loggerhead Aquatics – FL
|52
|142
|OLY Swimming – MI
|52
|142
|Patriot Aquatics – FL
|54
|140
|SwimMAC Carolina – NC
|55
|138
|Mason Makos Swim Team – PV
|56
|137
|Lakeside Swim Team – KY
|57
|129
|Dads Club Swim Team – GU
|58
|126
|Aqua Swift Aquatics – ST
|58
|126
|Metro Area Life Time – NJ
|60
|123
|Marlins Of Raleigh – NC
|61
|120
|Flatiron Athletic Club – CO
|61
|120
|Racer X Aquatics – AM
|63
|118
|BeFirst Swim Team – MA
|63
|118
|YMCA of Northwest North Carolina Riptyde – NC
|65
|109
|New Wave Swim Team – NC
|66
|108
|Iowa Flyers Swim Club – IA
|66
|108
|Planet Swim Aquatics – FL
|68
|104
|Denver Swim Academy – CO
|69
|104
|Terrapins Swim Team – PC
|69
|104
|Williamsburg Aquatic Club – VA
|72
|103
|Hinsdale Swim Club – IL
|72
|103
|South Florida Aquatic Club – FG
|74
|100
|Scarlet Aquatics – NJ
|75
|99
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA – VA
|75
|99
|Katy Aquatic Team For Youth – GU
|75
|99
|North Texas Nadadores – NT
|78
|97
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club – PV
|79
|95
|Swim Jax – FL
|80
|91
|Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks – PC
|81
|90
|Carmel Swim Club – IN
|81
|90
|Lake Oswego Swim Club – OR
|83
|87
|Rockwood Swim Club – OZ
|84
|85
|Highlander Aquatic Club – FL
|85
|83
|Pacific Swim – SI
|86
|81
|Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club – CT
|87
|80
|Falfins Swimming – CO
|87
|80
|Gator Swim Club – FL
|89
|79
|AnglerFish Aquatics – NE
|89
|79
|Coast Aquatics – SE
|89
|79
|Mason Manta Rays – OH
|89
|79
|Whitewaters Swimming – NJ
|93
|78
|Upper Palmetto YMCA Stingrays – SC
|94
|77
|Madison Swimming Association – SE
|95
|76
|South Jersey Aquatic Club – MA
|96
|74
|CSP Tideriders – OZ
|97
|74
|Metroplex Aquatics – NT
|97
|74
|Potomac Marlins – PV
|99
|73
|Clifton Boys & Girls Club -Seahawks – NJ
|99
|73
|Life Time Swim Dallas – NT
Sandpipers?
ASCA is comparing apples to oranges. For this honor, how does a team with one location compete against a team with multiple locations? The odds of having more than one “1 in a 100” swimmers on your team goes up if your “team” has 7 locations with ~1000 swimmers.
its broken the same way the vcc is broken. large teams will always trump the smaller programs. however, there are seemingly many small, one-site programs on this list…. congratulations to their success.
If it was that unfair than NCAP and Tac titans would be one and two.
Why would they be 1 and 2, do they have huge 12 and under programs?
Not necessarily saying it’s unfair just seems this variable is not accounted for… maybe it is – maybe it isn’t
System is broken York Ymca should be #1 smh