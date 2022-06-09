Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ASCA Announces Its 2022 Top 100 Age Group Teams

Courtesy: American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA)

Fort Lauderdale, FL — Congratulations to the clubs that have earned the prestigious status as a 2022  ASCA Top 100 Age Group Team. The results were compiled using USA Swimming results of top ranked  swimmers in the 10&U and 11-12 age groups for the 2021 Long Course season and 2021-22 Short  Course season. Swimmers were scored for 1st through 20th place in individual events only; relays not  included. Following are the 2022 Top 100 Age Group Teams:

Special thanks to Guy Edson, retired ASCA staff member, for compiling the data to determine these  rankings.

Rank Score Team – LSC
1 1003 Lakeside Aquatic Club – NT
2 865 Irvine Novaquatics – CA
3 777 DART Swimming – SN
4 728 Long Island Aquatic Club – MR
5 646 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc – VA
6 613 Jersey Wahoos – MA
7 593 Pleasanton Seahawks – PC
8 549 Saint Petersburg Aquatics – FL
9 491 Fox Chapel Killer Whales – AM
10 482 Aquazot Swim Club – CA
11 438 Bluefish Swim Club – NE
12 386 West Florida Lightning Aquatic – FL
13 385 North Baltimore Aquatic Club – MD
14 352 Brea Aquatics – CA
15 326 Mission Viejo Nadadores – CA
16 314 Queens Aquatic Club – MR
17 307 Academy Bullets Swim Club – IL
18 262 Hydro4 Swimming – FL
19 257 La Mirada Armada – CA
20 251 Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence – NT
21 247 Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club – GU
22 246 TAC Titans – NC
23 239 Ad Astra Area Aquatics – MV
24 233 Dynamo Swim Club – GA
25 227 Nitro Swimming – ST
26 220 Club Wolverine – MI
27 215 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – IN
28 214 Beach Cities Swimming – CA
29 212 NASA Wildcat Aquatics – IL
30 206 Tide Swimming – VA
31 203 Dublin Community Swim Team – OH
32 201 Lake Shore Swim Club – LE
33 190 Aquastar – GU
33 190 Seahawks Swim club – OZ
35 188 Swim Streamline at Northampton – GU
36 187 Eagle Aquatics – FG
37 181 Gold Medal Swim Club – AZ
37 181 West Coast Aquatics – PN
39 179 Santa Clara Swim Club – PC
40 173 Eagle Swimming Association – GU
41 172 East Carolina Aquatics – NC
42 168 Laker Swim – FL
43 167 McFarland Spartan Sharks – WI
44 166 Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club – FL
45 165 City of Mobile Swim Association – SE
46 152 757 Swim – VA
47 148 Sacramento Aquatics Club – SN
48 147 Aggie Swim Club – GU
48 147 North Palm Beach Swim Club – FG
50 144 Patriot Aquatic Club – IL
51 143 Loggerhead Aquatics – FL
52 142 OLY Swimming – MI
52 142 Patriot Aquatics – FL
54 140 SwimMAC Carolina – NC
55 138 Mason Makos Swim Team – PV
56 137 Lakeside Swim Team – KY
57 129 Dads Club Swim Team – GU
58 126 Aqua Swift Aquatics – ST
58 126 Metro Area Life Time – NJ
60 123 Marlins Of Raleigh – NC
61 120 Flatiron Athletic Club – CO
61 120 Racer X Aquatics – AM
63 118 BeFirst Swim Team – MA
63 118 YMCA of Northwest North Carolina Riptyde – NC
65 109 New Wave Swim Team – NC
66 108 Iowa Flyers Swim Club – IA
66 108 Planet Swim Aquatics – FL
68 104 Denver Swim Academy – CO
69 104 Terrapins Swim Team – PC
69 104 Williamsburg Aquatic Club – VA
72 103 Hinsdale Swim Club – IL
72 103 South Florida Aquatic Club – FG
74 100 Scarlet Aquatics – NJ
75 99 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA – VA
75 99 Katy Aquatic Team For Youth – GU
75 99 North Texas Nadadores – NT
78 97 Nation’s Capital Swim Club – PV
79 95 Swim Jax – FL
80 91 Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks – PC
81 90 Carmel Swim Club – IN
81 90 Lake Oswego Swim Club – OR
83 87 Rockwood Swim Club – OZ
84 85 Highlander Aquatic Club – FL
85 83 Pacific Swim – SI
86 81 Stamford Sailfish Aquatic Club – CT
87 80 Falfins Swimming – CO
87 80 Gator Swim Club – FL
89 79 AnglerFish Aquatics – NE
89 79 Coast Aquatics – SE
89 79 Mason Manta Rays – OH
89 79 Whitewaters Swimming – NJ
93 78 Upper Palmetto YMCA Stingrays – SC
94 77 Madison Swimming Association – SE
95 76 South Jersey Aquatic Club – MA
96 74 CSP Tideriders – OZ
97 74 Metroplex Aquatics – NT
97 74 Potomac Marlins – PV
99 73 Clifton Boys & Girls Club -Seahawks – NJ
99 73 Life Time Swim Dallas – NT

6
stroke count
16 minutes ago

Sandpipers?

John
29 minutes ago

ASCA is comparing apples to oranges. For this honor, how does a team with one location compete against a team with multiple locations? The odds of having more than one “1 in a 100” swimmers on your team goes up if your “team” has 7 locations with ~1000 swimmers.

Swim coach
Reply to  John
24 minutes ago

its broken the same way the vcc is broken. large teams will always trump the smaller programs. however, there are seemingly many small, one-site programs on this list…. congratulations to their success.

Swimmer
Reply to  John
18 minutes ago

If it was that unfair than NCAP and Tac titans would be one and two.

John
Reply to  Swimmer
8 minutes ago

Why would they be 1 and 2, do they have huge 12 and under programs?

Not necessarily saying it’s unfair just seems this variable is not accounted for… maybe it is – maybe it isn’t

Definitely not John Nelson
44 minutes ago

System is broken York Ymca should be #1 smh

