SwimSwam Breakdown: Bauerle Retires, Chalmers Plays Footy, and Duel in the Pool

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Jack Bauerle‘s retirement (this was recorded before the announcement of Stefanie Moreno-Williams and Neil Versfeld as UGA’s new head coaches), Katie Ledecky saying she will bypass Duel in the Pool, and Kyle Chalmers playing in the Aussie Football League. See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:15 Jack Bauerle Announces retirement from Georgia after a 46-year career in Athens
- 9:30: Katie Ledecky announced she will not swim at Duel in the Pool – what does this mean for the future of this meet? 15:10 Kyle Chalmers plays in the Australian Football League just weeks before World Championships
- 20:33 South American record holder Delfina Pignatiello announced she was stepping away from swimming at just 22-years-old, citing social media as one reason
SINK or SWIM
- 28:47 Jack Armstrong headed to DII Henderson State in his 2nd Transfer – will we see more DI level talent transferring to DII moving forward?
- 32:26 UNDER/OVER: After her 1 Year at LSU, Maggie MacNeil will have 6.5 school records (including relays)
- 36:40 Bruno Fratus hits his career 100th 21-Point 50m Free at World Champs in Budapest
- 38:18 Will Notre Dame Men OR Women be Top-6 at the 2023 ACC Championships?
- 44:29: Will David Popovici end his career as the fastest 50/100/200 Freestyler ever?
Peanut Gallery:
Georgia-Bauerle retirement not surprising. Great legacy on women’s side. The men never won SEC and I am sure that haunts him. Leaving the women’s team a little empty. Only one true stud and she has gotten slower each year. When will Stef get the women back to Top 5 at NCAAs? Is she qualified and the resume to “recruit/coach” them to a title? The men are in better shape but they lost Sates. Other than Luca and Jake class, recruiting has been weak in recent years!
Katie and Duel in the Pool. Think of it as an All Star game. Pros in all sports skip All Star games all the time. Not a big deal. Fining them… Read more »