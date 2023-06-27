Arizona Swim & Dive Announces 2023-24 Meet Schedule

Courtesy: Arizona Athletics
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Swimming and Diving today released their complete competition schedule for the 2023-24 season. The challenging schedule is highlighted by eight home competition dates and three multi-team tournaments.
The Wildcats will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 21 with a meet against Georgia at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center. Arizona’s next home action, Oct. 13–14 against Hawai’i, will serve as the program’s annual Family Weekend.
Their home schedule also includes visits from USC, UCLA, Northern Arizona, Grand Canyon, and Arizona State.
Arizona’s home schedule wraps up on Saturday, Feb. 10 against in-state rival Arizona State; the meet will be Wildcat fans final chance to see off the program’s seniors.
Following their meet against the Sun Devils, the Wildcats will begin postseason competition at the Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Men’s and Women’s Last Chance Meets will also take place in Federal Way, before both diving sides gather in Flagstaff for Diving Zones.
NCAA National Championships will be held in Athens, Georgia for the women and Indianapolis, Indiana for the men in mid-March.
2023-24 Competition Schedule
|Date
|M/W
|Sport
|Opponent
|Location
|Time (MST)
|Sept. 21, 2023
|M/W
|Swim & Dive
|GEORGIA
|Tucson, Ariz.
|TBA
|Oct. 13, 2023
|M/W
|Swim & Dive
|HAWAI’I
|Tucson, Ariz.
|2:00 PM
|Oct. 14, 2023
|M/W
|Swim & Dive
|HAWAI’I
|Tucson, Ariz.
|12:00 PM
|Oct. 27, 2023
|M/W
|Swim & Dive
|Utah
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|12:00 PM
|Nov. 3, 2023
|M/W
|Swim & Dive
|USC
|Tucson, Ariz.
|1:00 PM
|Nov. 4, 2023
|W
|Swim & Dive
|UCLA
|Tucson, Ariz.
|12:00 PM
|Nov. 17–19, 2023
|M/W
|Dive
|LA Diving Invite
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|All Day
|Nov. 29–Dec. 2, 2023
|M/W
|Swim
|Minnesota Invitational
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|All Day
|Dec. 17–19, 2023
|M/W
|Swim
|UNLV Invitational
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|All Day
|Jan. 5, 2024
|W
|Swim & Dive
|NORTHERN ARIZONA
|Tucson, Ariz.
|2:00 PM
|Jan. 12, 2024
|M/W
|Swim & Dive
|GRAND CANYON
|Tucson, Ariz.
|2:00 PM
|Jan. 19, 2024
|M/W
|Swim & Dive
|California
|Berkeley, Calif.
|3:00 PM
|Jan. 20, 2024
|M/W
|Swim & Dive
|Stanford
|Stanford, Calif.
|1:00 PM
|Feb. 10, 2024
|M/W
|Swim & Dive
|ARIZONA STATE
|Tucson, Ariz.
|12:00 PM
|Feb. 28–March 2, 2024
|W
|Swim
|Women’s Pac-12 Championships
|Federal Way, Wash.
|All Day
|Feb. 28–March 2, 2024
|M/W
|Dive
|Pac-12 Diving Championships
|Federal Way, Wash.
|All Day
|March 3, 2024
|W
|Swim
|Women’s Last Chance Meet
|Federal Way, Wash.
|All Day
|March 6–9, 2024
|M
|Swim
|Men’s Pac-12 Championships
|Federal Way, Wash.
|All Day
|March 10, 2024
|M
|Swim
|Men’s Last Chance Meet
|Federal Way, Wash.
|All Day
|March 11–13, 2024
|M/W
|Dive
|Diving Zones
|Flagstaff, Ariz.
|All Day
|March 20–23, 2024
|W
|Swim & Dive
|Women’s NCAA Championships
|Athens, Ga.
|All Day
|March 27–30, 2024
|M
|Swim & Dive
|Men’s NCAA Championships
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|All Day
Home competitions in BOLD.
Admission
Entry into all Arizona Swimming & Diving home events hosted at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center is free for all fans.