Arizona Swim & Dive Announces 2023-24 Meet Schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Swimming and Diving today released their complete competition schedule for the 2023-24 season. The challenging schedule is highlighted by eight home competition dates and three multi-team tournaments.

The Wildcats will kick off the season on Thursday, Sept. 21 with a meet against Georgia at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center. Arizona’s next home action, Oct. 13–14 against Hawai’i, will serve as the program’s annual Family Weekend.

Their home schedule also includes visits from USC, UCLA, Northern Arizona, Grand Canyon, and Arizona State.

Arizona’s home schedule wraps up on Saturday, Feb. 10 against in-state rival Arizona State; the meet will be Wildcat fans final chance to see off the program’s seniors.

Following their meet against the Sun Devils, the Wildcats will begin postseason competition at the Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Men’s and Women’s Last Chance Meets will also take place in Federal Way, before both diving sides gather in Flagstaff for Diving Zones.

NCAA National Championships will be held in Athens, Georgia for the women and Indianapolis, Indiana for the men in mid-March.

2023-24 Competition Schedule

Date M/W Sport Opponent Location Time (MST) Sept. 21, 2023 M/W Swim & Dive GEORGIA Tucson, Ariz. TBA Oct. 13, 2023 M/W Swim & Dive HAWAI’I Tucson, Ariz. 2:00 PM Oct. 14, 2023 M/W Swim & Dive HAWAI’I Tucson, Ariz. 12:00 PM Oct. 27, 2023 M/W Swim & Dive Utah Salt Lake City, Utah 12:00 PM Nov. 3, 2023 M/W Swim & Dive USC Tucson, Ariz. 1:00 PM Nov. 4, 2023 W Swim & Dive UCLA Tucson, Ariz. 12:00 PM Nov. 17–19, 2023 M/W Dive LA Diving Invite Los Angeles, Calif. All Day Nov. 29–Dec. 2, 2023 M/W Swim Minnesota Invitational Minneapolis, Minn. All Day Dec. 17–19, 2023 M/W Swim UNLV Invitational Las Vegas, Nev. All Day Jan. 5, 2024 W Swim & Dive NORTHERN ARIZONA Tucson, Ariz. 2:00 PM Jan. 12, 2024 M/W Swim & Dive GRAND CANYON Tucson, Ariz. 2:00 PM Jan. 19, 2024 M/W Swim & Dive California Berkeley, Calif. 3:00 PM Jan. 20, 2024 M/W Swim & Dive Stanford Stanford, Calif. 1:00 PM Feb. 10, 2024 M/W Swim & Dive ARIZONA STATE Tucson, Ariz. 12:00 PM Feb. 28–March 2, 2024 W Swim Women’s Pac-12 Championships Federal Way, Wash. All Day Feb. 28–March 2, 2024 M/W Dive Pac-12 Diving Championships Federal Way, Wash. All Day March 3, 2024 W Swim Women’s Last Chance Meet Federal Way, Wash. All Day March 6–9, 2024 M Swim Men’s Pac-12 Championships Federal Way, Wash. All Day March 10, 2024 M Swim Men’s Last Chance Meet Federal Way, Wash. All Day March 11–13, 2024 M/W Dive Diving Zones Flagstaff, Ariz. All Day March 20–23, 2024 W Swim & Dive Women’s NCAA Championships Athens, Ga. All Day March 27–30, 2024 M Swim & Dive Men’s NCAA Championships Indianapolis, Ind. All Day

Home competitions in BOLD.

Admission

Entry into all Arizona Swimming & Diving home events hosted at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center is free for all fans.