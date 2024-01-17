Arizona Cuts Ties With Assistant Coach, Hall of Famer Lara Jackson

The University of Arizona swim & dive program has severed ties with assistant coach Lara Jackson, multiple sources have told SwimSwam.

Jackson, an Arizona alumna and one of the most decorated swimmers in program history, was hired by Wildcats head coach Augie Busch in August 2021.

Jackson returned to her alma mater after spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach at Florida Gulf Coast University, where she helped the Eagles win the CCSA conference title in 2021.

The now 37-year-old was hired to replace Jesse Stipek, who had served on the team’s staff since 2013-14 and transitioned into teaching in 2021.

During Jackson’s brief stint on the Arizona coaching staff, the women’s team has finished 19th (2022) and 18th (2023) at the NCAA Championships, though the vast majority of those points were scored by diver Delaney Schnell.

On the men’s side, the Wildcats placed 17th in 2022 and 32nd last season, only scoring in one event, the 200 free relay, in the latter.

Prior to Jackson’s arrival, the women finished 21st and the men 12th in 2021.

The El Paso, Texas native had an illustrious career during her time swimming collegiately at Arizona, including winning two individual NCAA titles in the women’s 50 freestyle in 2008 and 2009. She also helped the Wildcats to seven relay titles, and served as a key contributor on their NCAA championship squad in 2008.

At the 2009 Women’s NCAA Championships, Jackson won three of her national titles during the same session in the 200 free relay, 50 free and 400 medley relay. Her lead-off time on the 200 free relay, 21.27, broke the U.S. Open Record in the 50 free at the time, and stood as the fastest swim ever until 2015. It also remains Arizona’s program record to this day. Jackson would go on to win the Ruby Award later that year, given annually to Arizona’s most outstanding female student-athlete.

Inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2017, Jackson also won a gold medal representing the United States on the international stage at the 2011 Pan American Games in the women’s 50 freestyle.

Prior to FGCU, Jackson spent three years coaching in France with Vichy Val d’Allier Natation, a club based in Bellerive-sur-Allier, France, where she served as both the head senior coach and the head strength and conditioning coach.

The Arizona coaching staff is led by Busch, who took over as head coach prior to the 2017-18 season. Last summer, the school added former Wildcat Amanda Beard to the staff as an assistant coach, with Roric Fink and Chad Castillo also currently serving as assistants.

Prior to the hiring of Beard, former assistants Anna Heller and Clif Robbins were let go by the program following the 2023 NCAA Championships.

Arizona coaches have not responded to a request for comment as of publication.