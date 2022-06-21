arena Announces Partnership with NC State Phenom, Katharine Berkoff

Courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Global swimwear brand arena is proud to welcome former NC State Wolfpack swimmer Katharine Berkoff to its elite swimming family. Berkoff, a multiple-time NCAA champion and first-time USA World Championship Team member, joins several of her fellow USA National Teammates as a member of the arena athlete family.

Daughter of former Olympic Gold Medalist David Berkoff, Katharine obviously has an elite swimming pedigree – but made a name for herself early on in a stellar collegiate career at NC State. Ranked 3rd in SwimSwam’s 2019 Top 20 NCAA Recruits, Berkoff committed to NC State in November of 2018 and made an immediate impact on the team in her freshman season. At her first ACC Championship meet, she took the title in the 100 back, 2nd in the 200 back, and helping the team in their title-winning performance in the 400 Medley Relay as well as a 2nd place finish in both the 800 Free and 200 Medley Relay. Showing impressive speed and drive, Katharine had set the scene for her first NCAA championship title – a dream she never got to complete in her 2019 season due to the pandemic’s shut down of the NCAA Championship event.

With a freshman season cut short, Berkoff exploded into her sophomore season – defending her title in the 100 Back at the 2020 ACC Championship Meet and taking 2nd in the 200. The best was yet to come; at her first NCAA Championship meet in 2021, Katharine achieved her first NCAA National title in a blazing 49.74 100 Back, while contributing to a NC State sweep in the 200 and 400 Medley Relays. Her dominance continued into her Junior year as she set the pool ablaze in the 100 Back, taking the NCAA National Title and breaking the NCAA, US Open, and American Records in a massive 48.74 personal best in the 100 Back.

Breaking into the international scene in 2021, Berkoff won her first World Championship medal with a Bronze in the 100 Back in Abu Dhabi, and added to her hardware with 4 additional medals swimming in all 4 women’s relays that Team USA medaled in.

Following an impressive 2022 NCAA season, Berkoff carried her impressive speed and determination into the 2022 International Team Trials; winning the 50 Back in American Record time and placing herself on her first USA World Championship Team where she will be competing this week as a newly professional athlete and proud member of Team arena.

