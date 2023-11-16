Aquasphere Test Team – Shaping The Future of Swimming Gear

Courtesy of Aquasphere, a SwimSwam partner.

Aquasphere, the premier swimming brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive Test Team initiative for Pool Competition Swimmers.

The Test Team program aims to harness the insights of swimmers of all levels, contributing to product development.

With nearly 30 years of research, Aquasphere is renowned for its high-quality swim goggles crafted in-house at its manufacturing entity in Italy. The Test Team initiative signifies a strategic move by Aquasphere to invest in understanding the mindset and needs of individual swimmers, ensuring the brand’s commitment to evolving its product offerings.

If you are a passionate swimmer with a flair for testing product and offering valuable feedback, register and join the Test Team!

As a valued member, you’ll have early access to cutting-edge innovations, new products and your feedback will be our voice in the swimming world.

Learn more on Aquasphere website

About Aquasphere

Established in Genoa, Italy in 1998, Aquasphere is a premium swimming brand representing unparalleled design, development and manufacturing expertise. Inspired by extensive experience in the scuba diving industry, the brand was launched after Italian engineers, P. Ferraro and G. Beltrani, created the first curved lens with no visibility distortion: The Seal swim mask. From this creative ingenuity, Aquasphere quickly became the swim eyewear expert. Through our in-house R&D Department and manufacturing facilities in Italy, we design and craft high quality swim goggles that combine performance, reliability, and comfort. Sharpened over more than 30 years of research, our craftsmanship is based on advanced patented technologies, high-quality materials and driven by our swimming community. Whatever the playground, we celebrate and empower everyone in their pursuit of achievement and encourage swimmers everywhere to “be limitless”. For more information, visit www.aquasphereswim.com.