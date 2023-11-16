Olympic Trials Qualifier Kaitlyn Nguyen (2025) Makes Verbal Pledge to USC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kaitlyn Nguyen from Fountain Valley, California, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Southern California for the 2025-26 school year and beyond. She wrote on social media:

“I am so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Southern California. I want to thank my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me on this journey. Can’t wait to be a trojan! ❤️✌️ #fighton”

A junior at Fountain Valley High School, Nguyen swims year-round with Irvine Novaquatics and specializes in breaststroke and IM. She is a 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier in the 100 breast and 200 breast and we named her to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

Nguyen had a big meet at Winter Juniors West last year, finaling in the 100 breast (14th), 200 breast (5th), and 200 IM (20th) and taking home new PBs in the 200 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM. At Carlsbad Sectionals, she lowered her times in the 100/200 breast and added new PBs in the 50/100 free and 400 IM, placing 24th in the 100 free, 3rd in the 100 breast, 3rd in the 200 breast, 4th in the 200 IM, and 6th in the 400 IM. She wasn’t finished for the season, however, because at CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships, she improved yet again in the 100 breast (1:01.50) and 200 IM (2:00.14), claiming the sectional title in the breast and placing 2nd in the IM.

This summer, Nguyen scored a pair of Trials cuts in the 100 breast (1:09.92) and 200 breast (2:29.86) at TYR Pro Championships at her home pool in Irvine, California. She placed 5th in the 100 and 4th in the 200. A week later, at Junior National Championships, also in Irvine, she came in 7th in the 100 breast and 13th in the 200 breast, just off her new PB times.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:01.50

200 breast – 2:11.68

200 IM – 2:00.14

400 IM – 4:19.67

200 free – 1:50.25

500 free – 4:54.84

Nguyen will join fellow Southern Californian Bella Brito in the Trojans’ class of 2029. She told SwimSwam, “what I enjoy most outside of swim is hanging out with my friends.”

