Andrew Seliskar Breaks Down Turbo-Charged 200 IM (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

Reported by Retta Race.

MEN’S 200 IM

LA came away with 15 points thanks to Andrew Seliskar and Tomoe Hvas who finished 1st and 4th, respectively, though London still takes away 13 points thanks to Andreas Vazaios and Duncan Scott who kept it close the entire race for Seliskar.

Energy Standard was unimpressive in this heat, emerging with only 4 points, while the Condors take away just 5.

Duncan Scott was originally going to swim the 50 freestyle and relays only but was entered in this race where he did prove vital, although he wasn’t as fast as his 1:51.66 from last week that denied Tokyo Frog Kings’ Kosuke Hagino.