Sydney Pickrem Moves To #3 All-Time With Canadian Record In 200 IM

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL

London Roar captain Sydney Pickrem became the third-fastest swimmer in the history of the women’s 200 individual medley (SCM) during Day 1 of the ISL Grand Final, winning the event by over two seconds in a time of 2:04.00.

The swim earns Pickrem a new Canadian and Commonwealth Record, lowering her previous mark of 2:04.34 set almost a year ago to the day during the ISL’s European Derby last season.

The 23-year-old had narrowly missed lowering the record a week ago during the semi-finals, where she clocked 2:04.40.

Split Comparison

Pickrem, 2019 Pickrem, 2020
27.99 27.54
31.65 (59.64) 31.44 (58.98)
35.43 (1:35.07) 35.35 (1:34.33)
29.27 (2:04.34) 29.67 (2:04.00)

Pickrem’s swim marks the fourth major record to fall in the event inside the ISL bubble. Cali Condor Melanie Margalis reset the American Record in 2:04.06 back in Match 1, New York Breaker Abbie Wood lowered the British Record during Match 6 in 2:04.77, and then Tokyo Frog King Yui Ohashi set a new Asian Record in 2:03.93 during the semi-finals.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 200 IM (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year
1 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2:01.86 2014
2 Yui Ohashi (JPN) 2:03.93 2020
3 Sydney Pickrem (CAN) 2:04.00 2020
4 Melanie Margalis (USA) 2:04.06 2020
T-5 Evelyn Verraszto (HUN) 2:04.64 2009
T-5 Ye Shiwen (CHN) 2:04.64 2012
T-5 Kayla Sanchez (CAN) 2:04.64 2018

Both Ohashi and Wood’s clubs were eliminated in the semi-finals, along with world record holder Katinka Hosszu‘s Iron squad, while Margalis left Budapest late in the regular season.

This left a wide open field for Pickrem in the final, where she picked up an easy win by 2.3 seconds.

A graduate of Texas A&M University, this swim marked Pickrem’s third Canadian Record during the ISL season, having taken out the 400 IM mark twice, including a massive 4:23.68 in the semi-finals which took more than two seconds off the old record.

