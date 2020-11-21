Sydney Pickrem Moves To #3 All-Time With Canadian Record In 200 IM

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – FINAL
London Roar captain Sydney Pickrem became the third-fastest swimmer in the history of the women’s 200 individual medley (SCM) during Day 1 of the ISL Grand Final, winning the event by over two seconds in a time of 2:04.00.
The swim earns Pickrem a new Canadian and Commonwealth Record, lowering her previous mark of 2:04.34 set almost a year ago to the day during the ISL’s European Derby last season.
The 23-year-old had narrowly missed lowering the record a week ago during the semi-finals, where she clocked 2:04.40.
Split Comparison
|Pickrem, 2019
|Pickrem, 2020
|27.99
|27.54
|31.65 (59.64)
|31.44 (58.98)
|35.43 (1:35.07)
|35.35 (1:34.33)
|29.27 (2:04.34)
|29.67 (2:04.00)
Pickrem’s swim marks the fourth major record to fall in the event inside the ISL bubble. Cali Condor Melanie Margalis reset the American Record in 2:04.06 back in Match 1, New York Breaker Abbie Wood lowered the British Record during Match 6 in 2:04.77, and then Tokyo Frog King Yui Ohashi set a new Asian Record in 2:03.93 during the semi-finals.
All-Time Performers, Women’s 200 IM (SCM)
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Year
|1
|Katinka Hosszu (HUN)
|2:01.86
|2014
|2
|Yui Ohashi (JPN)
|2:03.93
|2020
|3
|Sydney Pickrem (CAN)
|2:04.00
|2020
|4
|Melanie Margalis (USA)
|2:04.06
|2020
|T-5
|Evelyn Verraszto (HUN)
|2:04.64
|2009
|T-5
|Ye Shiwen (CHN)
|2:04.64
|2012
|T-5
|Kayla Sanchez (CAN)
|2:04.64
|2018
Both Ohashi and Wood’s clubs were eliminated in the semi-finals, along with world record holder Katinka Hosszu‘s Iron squad, while Margalis left Budapest late in the regular season.
This left a wide open field for Pickrem in the final, where she picked up an easy win by 2.3 seconds.
A graduate of Texas A&M University, this swim marked Pickrem’s third Canadian Record during the ISL season, having taken out the 400 IM mark twice, including a massive 4:23.68 in the semi-finals which took more than two seconds off the old record.