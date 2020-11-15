Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

London Roar’s Pickrem Lowers Days-Old Canadian 400 IM Record

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEMIFINAL #1

23-year-old Sydney Pickrem of London Roar came close to beating undefeated 400m IMer this ISL season Yui Ohashi of Tokyo Frog Kings.

Competing on day 2 of this ISL semifinal #1, Ohashi wound up at the wall first in a season-best 4:23.25, while Pickrem was right behind in a mark of 4:23.68. Representing London Roar, Pickrem’s swim ‘picked’ up 7 points to help her squad join Energy Standard in the final next weekend.

Pickrem had already set a new Canadian national record in this event with the 4:25.90 she produced in match #10.

As such, her time tonight sliced well over 2 seconds off of that result. That swim was comprised of the following splits:

29.50/33.02 (1:02.52); 34.30/33.35 (2:10.17); 36.60/37.27 (3:24.04); 31.68/30.18 (4:25.90)

Here is the outcome of her swim here in Budapest for semifinal #1:

With her 4:23.68 time tonight, Pickrem established a new national record and slide into the ISL rankings in slot #2 behind Ohashi. However, Ohashi’s Frog Kings did not advance to the final and major IM threat Melaine Margalis of Cali Condors has left the bubble and will no longer be competing. With these competitors out of the mix, Pickrem is the lead candidate to take the ISl 400m IM title.

Looking at the bigger picture, the Canadian now ranks 7th among the all-time women SCM 400 IM performers.

All-Time Women’s SCM 400 IM Performers:

  1. 4:18.94, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) 2017
  2. 4:19.46, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2015
  3. 4:22.73, Yui Ohashi (JPN) 2018
  4. 4:22.88, Kathryn Meaklim (RSA) 2009
  5. 4:23.14, Hannah Miley (GBR) 2012
  6. 4:23.33, Ye Shiwen (CHN) 2012
  7. 4:23.68, Sydney Pickrem (CAN) 2020

2
