Ananda Lim to Suit Up for Georgia Bulldogs’ Class of ’22 in January

Ananda Lim of Marietta, Georgia committed to the University of Georgia’s class of 2022 last April but didn’t plan to join the Bulldogs until mid-season in his freshman year, or January of 2019. A graduate of Sprayberry High School, Lim is a 3-time individual GHSA 6-7A state champion. He won the 100 free (44.66) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:37.25) as a junior, then claimed both state titles in his senior season going 45.02 and 1:37.12, respectively. Lim was named the 2017-18 Marietta Daily Journal/Cobb County Boys Swimmer of the Year.

Lim swims year-round for the Marietta Marlins, where his father Yit Aun Lim is the long-time head coach. Internationally, Lim represents the Malaysian Swimming Federation, which is where he is currently training.

This summer, Lim competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100/200 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. He was a finalist in the 200 free and earned a PB in the 200 fly (2:05.72). A week earlier at the Georgia LSC Long Course State Championships, he improved his lifetime bests in the 50 free (24.29) and 200 free (1:52.60).

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:37.12

100 free – 44.66

50 free – 20.88

400 IM – 3:59.70

200 IM – 1:50.19

100 back – 50.11