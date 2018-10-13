Ohio State Coasts Past Louisville and A&M Men, Pickrem Wins Two More

OHIO STATE V. LOUISVILLE V. TEXAS A&M

October 12-13, 2018

Ohio State University

Complete results

Scores (thru day 1) WOMEN – Texas A&M 209, OSU 142 MEN – OSU 199, Texas A&M 153 | OSU 192, Louisville 161 | Texas A&M 190, Louisville 162



With both days finished, the Ohio State men closed out a fantastic weekend, defeating both Louisville and Texas A&M. The Aggie women prevailed over OSU, as Louisville’s women were without eight of their best (they’ve been in Texas at the SMU Classic) and didn’t score their meet.

WOMEN’S MEET

Things got off to an electric start, as the Aggie women just got past Ohio State in the 200 medley relay, 1:41.76 to 1:41.77. Anna Belousova had a 28.21 breaststroke split to help them to the win, while freshman Emma Carlton‘s 24.36 on their ‘C’ relay was the best of any A&M fly leg. Belousova followed up her 100 breast win yesterday with a 2:15.77 to take the 200 breast today.

Sydney Pickrem was fantastic again, earning the 400 IM win at 4:12.07 ahead of OSU’s Kathrin Demler (4:16.43) as both went under the ‘B’ cut. Continuing with her backstroke stint, Pickrem added a 54.15 100 back win to go with her 200 back victory yesterday.

A&M rolled in the 200 free, with Claire Rasmus‘s 1:48.84 leading the way as Haley Yelle (1:49.40) and Katie Portz (1:49.84) followed under 1:50.

For Ohio State, Freya Rayner took the 50 free at 23.16. Twins Molly and Grace Kowal went 1-2 in the 1000, with Molly winning at 10:08.34 and Grace behind her (10:11.86).

To close out the meet, the Aggies won the 400 free relay (3:22.13) with a 49.86 split from Pickrem.

MEN’S MEET

There were a couple of very close races in the men’s meet today. The tightest finish came in the 50 free: Andrej Barna of Louisville was 20.21, followed by OSU’s Teo Chavez (20.22) and A&M’s Adam Koster (20.23). Koster won the 200 free earlier in the session with a 1:38.44, in another tight finish as he edged OSU’s Andrew Loy (1:38.94) and Matthew Abeysinghe (1:38.99).

A&M’s Benjamin Walker won twice, going 3:53.51 in the 400 IM and 1:58.73 in the 200 breast.

Louisville found its way to three other wins, with Marcelo Acosta going 9:16.54 in the 1000, while Zach Harting was 48.33 to win the 100 fly and Nicolas Albiero taking the 100 back (48.03).

To finish things out, Ohio State had a statement swim in the 400 free relay, clocking a 2:56.68. Loy’s 43.89 was the quickest lead-off by far.