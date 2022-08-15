Analia Pigree Misses Semifinals in Women’s 100 Back, Burdisso Out of 200 Fly Semis

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 5 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

There were two notable semifinals misses in day 5 prelims this morning at the 2022 European Championships. Firstly, Analia Pigree, the women’s 50 backstroke champion from last night, failed to advance to semifinals in the 100 back this morning. After swimming to a new French Record of 27.27 in the 50 last night, Pigree swam a 1:01.24 in the 100 this morning, finishing 10th overall. While 10th would normally be good to advance to semifinals, Pigree was the 3rd-fastest French swimmer in the field, coming in behind Emma Terebo (1:00.52) and Pauline Mahieu (1:00.53). Per European Championships rules, only 2 swimmers per country are permitted to advance beyond prelims in an event, so even though Pigree was in the top 16 this morning, she’s ineligible to advance to semifinals.

Pigree just didn’t have the speed she displayed in the 50 this morning, taking her 100 out in 29.75, 2.5 seconds slower than her time in the 50 last night. She also slowed a bit on the 2nd 50, coming home in 31.49. Pigree’s lifetime best comes in at 59.88, a time which she swam at the French Winter Nationals in December of 2021.

Here are the results from the women’s 100 back this morning:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE

World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2021)

European Record: 58.08 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021)

European Championships Record: 58.44 – Kathleen Dawson , GBR (2021)

, GBR (2021) 2020 European Champion: Kathleen Dawson, GBR – 58.49

Top 16 Qualifiers:

Italian star flyer Federico Burdisso found himself in a similar position this morning in the men’s 200 fly prelims. The Italian Record holder in the event, Burdisso put up a solid prelims performance of 1:56.10, which put him 5th overall this morning. While the swim was plenty fast enough to land Burdisso in the top 16, his Italian teammates Alberto Razzetti and Giacomo Carini were faster this morning. Razzetti swam a 1:55.44, taking 2nd, while Carini was 1:55.57. That leaves Burdisso in the unfortunate position of being the 3rd-fastest swimmer from his country in the event, making him ineligible to advance to semifinals.

Burdisso swam his lifetime best of 1:54.28 at the 2020 European Championships, which were held in May of 2021 due to delays from the COVID-19 pandemic. His 1:54.28 also stands as the Italian Record and was good for the Silver medal at last year’s Championships.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

Top 16 Qualifiers: