Amherst College Adds Emory Tudor for the Fall of 2022

Emory Tudor has announced their college decision, electing to travel from Burlingame, California to Amherst, Massachusetts to swim at Amherst College. Tudor is currently a senior at Menlo High School and swims with the Burlingame Aquatic Club. Tudor identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

“I am super excited to be joining the Amherst team! I am so grateful for my family, friends, and team who have supported me for so many years. I can’t wait to be an Amherst Mammoth!!”

Tudor competed at the Sectionals meet in Carlsbad earlier this year, competing in five events. Tudor’s highest finish at that meet came in the 100 back, where they finished in 75th with a time of 59.36.

Last summer, Tudor had a strong showing at the Futures Championships in Santa Clarita, posting three lifetime bests in the long course pool. There, they posted a pair of lifetime bests in the backstroke events. In the 100 back, Tudor touched in a time of 1:08.12, while in the 200 they stopped the clock at 2:27.93.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 52.69

200 free – 1:52.64

500 free – 5:00.07

1650 free – 17:31.93

100 back – 58.42

200 back – 2:03.03

When Tudor arrives on campus this fall, they will make an immediate impact in multiple events. Last season, she would have ranked among the team’s best in all of the freestyle and backstroke events. Tudor would have also scored points in all their events at the 2022 NESCAC Championships.

Last season, Amherst finished in third at the 2022 NESCAC Championships, in large part to strong showings from Marie Fagan and Megan Lee. Fagan was an A-finalist in the 50, 100, and 200 butterflies, while Lee scored finished in the top-8 of both IM events and the 1650 free. Tudor will also have one year of overlap with Jessica Gordon, who led the Mammoths last season in the mid-distance freestyle events.

Amherst is led by head coach Nick Nichols, who has been with the team since 1998. During his tenure he has been named the NCAA Division III Women’s Coach of the Year on three separate occasions and was named to the CSCAA’s list of 100 Greatest Coaches in 2021.

