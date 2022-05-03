Amherst College Adds Emory Tudor for the Fall of 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
“I am super excited to be joining the Amherst team! I am so grateful for my family, friends, and team who have supported me for so many years. I can’t wait to be an Amherst Mammoth!!”
Last summer, Tudor had a strong showing at the Futures Championships in Santa Clarita, posting three lifetime bests in the long course pool. There, they posted a pair of lifetime bests in the backstroke events. In the 100 back, Tudor touched in a time of 1:08.12, while in the 200 they stopped the clock at 2:27.93.
Top SCY Times
- 100 free – 52.69
- 200 free – 1:52.64
- 500 free – 5:00.07
- 1650 free – 17:31.93
- 100 back – 58.42
- 200 back – 2:03.03
Last season, Amherst finished in third at the 2022 NESCAC Championships, in large part to strong showings from Marie Fagan and Megan Lee. Fagan was an A-finalist in the 50, 100, and 200 butterflies, while Lee scored finished in the top-8 of both IM events and the 1650 free. Tudor will also have one year of overlap with Jessica Gordon, who led the Mammoths last season in the mid-distance freestyle events.
