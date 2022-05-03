Bowdoin College Gets Huge 2022 Addition with Commitment from Brynn Wright

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top members of the class of 2022 to have not announced her commitment heading into the 2021-2022 school year, Brynn Wright has made the decision to compete at the Division III level, commiting to Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. Wright becomes one of the best commitments in program history for Bowdoin, and is already a borderline NCAA Championship meet scorer.

Wright currently trains with the Bluefish Swim Club, one of the most storied club teams in the Northeast. The club was home to Elizabeth Beisel during her youth and also boasts Josh Parent, one of the top men’s swimmers in the class of 2022. Wright is also the younger sister of All-American River Wright, a junior at Michigan who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month.

Last summer, Wright qualified to compete at Wave 1 of the US Olympic Trials, competing in the 200 fly. There, she finished 29th, stopping the clock in 2:20.91. Her best time in that event comes form two years earlier, when she finished in the A-final at the 2019 Junior National Championships. There, she finished in 8th, touching at 2:13.17.

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 54.75

200 fly – 2:01.33

50 free – 23.67

100 free – 50.66

200 free – 1:50.24

500 free – 4:57.68

200 IM – 2:04.34

400 IM – 4:27.44

Wright is a program-changing addition to the Bowdoin team and among the fastest swimmers to ever choose to compete at the Division III level. She will be joining a team fresh off of a 5th place finish at the 2022 NESCAC Swimming and Diving Championships.

During the 2021-2022 season, the Polar Bears were led by a freshman. Ella Riccio was the conference champion in the 50 free and went on to finish 7th in the event at the NCAA Championships. Riccio saw rapid time drops in her first year with the team, taking nearly .7 off her lifetime best in the 50 free and a second and a half off of best in the 100 free.

With her lifetime bests, Wright will immediately be a contender for conference champion in multiple events when she arrives on campus next fall. Her best times would have put her in the top-3 of the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM at the 2022 NESCAC Championships.

Her best times in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 free would have qualified her for the A-Final at the NCAA Division III Championships as well. Bowdoin scored 49 points and finished in 17th place at the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship meet.

Her times also put her just off of multiple program records. In the 200 fly, for example, she is just .01 behind the school record, set at 2:01.23 in 2016.

Wright will also have the potential to score a large amount of points at the NCAA Championships if she’s able to come close to her lifetime best swims. In 2022, her personal bests would have put her in the A-final of the 200 fly and B-final of the 200 IM

Bowdoin has been led by head coach Brad Burnham since 2000, when he joined the team from UCLA. Burnham is also joined by former Bluefish Swim Club head age group coach, Morgan Cooper. Cooper has been with the program for the past two seasons.

