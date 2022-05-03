Juniors Finalist Luigi Franco Commits to UCSD for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A Winter Juniors – East finalist, Luigi Franco has announced his decision to become a Triton in the fall of 2022, committing to the University of California, San Diego. Franco is from Orlando Florida where he swims for Trinity Prep Aquatics and Lake Nona High School.

Last December, Franco qualified for finals in both the 200 and 500 yard freestyles at the Winter Junior Championships-East. His best finish came in the 500, where he finished 9th in a lifetime best time of 4:25.40. He took 23rd in the 200 in 1:40.22.

A month before Juniors, he was an A-finalist in two events at the FHSAA 4A State Championships. There, he finished 4th in both the 200 free and 100 back. In the 200, he touched in 1:38.99, while he finished the back in 49.96.

Top SCY Times

100 free – 46.52

200 free – 1:38.72

500 free – 4:25.40

100 back – 49.12

200 back – 1:47.79

UCSD is one of the newest teams in Division I, having recently made the jump to join the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation. In 2022, the team finished in 4th at the MPSF Championships. Leading the team at the meet was Ivan Kurakin, who was the conference champion in the 200 free and added bronze medals in the 500 and 1650 freestyles.

While Kurakin led the team in the distance freestyle events, he was followed closely by a freshman, Hayden Johnson. Johnson finished in the top-8 of the 200, 500, and 1650 freestyles at the MPSF Championships and took 7th in the 500 at the CSCAA National Invitational Championship.

When he arrives on campus this fall, Franco will already be capable of scoring in the A-final of the 500 free at the MPSF Championships. His time in the 200 free would also put him within striking distance of finishing in the top-8.

UCSD was led by head coach Marko Djordjevic last season, with the coach leading the women’s team the MPSF title. He was named the conference coach of the year.

