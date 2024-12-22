Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Walsh on 200 IM Silver in Budapest: “I’ve never really swam a final in Lane 1 before”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

In her first race since the Paris Olympic Games, Alex Walsh swam out of lane 1 in the 200 IM final in Budapest, touching for silver behind her USA teammate and training partner, Kate Douglass. In Paris, Walsh also swam the 200 IM, initially touching in 3rd place but ultimately getting disqualified, so seemingly her swim in Budapest may prove as redemption.

Swimmerj
1 hour ago

National treasure. Highly recommend her recent Unfiltered Waters podcast conversation. She is a classy, well-spoken person and a sets a great example for young swimmers.

YSwim
Reply to  Swimmerj
7 minutes ago

one of the greatest ncaa swimmers ever!
ncaa record holder 200 fly!
#2 all time 200 breast, 200im, 400im
and still great splits on sprint relays!

relay lover
Reply to  Swimmerj
6 seconds ago

She is an extremely humble, selfless person – it is refreshing to see. Her, Gretchen, and Kate are easily some of the best representation we had in Paris this summer. All of them are very down to earth and great models of how to carry yourself in and out of the pool.

