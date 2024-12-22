Alex Walsh on 200 IM Silver in Budapest: “I’ve never really swam a final in Lane 1 before”

Hubi Kos on Just Missing 200 Back WR: “Maybe those .02 come back one day” Hubi Kos put on a show for the Hungarian fans in the Duna arena on the final day of the 2024 Short Course World Champs in Budapest

After Hyper-Focus During Olympic Leadup, Not Overthinking Led To a World Title for Jack Alexy Jack Alexy showed out in Budapest, winning 5 total medals including individual gold in the 100 free and bronze in the 50 free