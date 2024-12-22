Cody Miller Announces Retirement From Professional Swimming

2x Olympic Medalist Cody Miller announced that he retire from swimming professionally.

The 32 year-old breaststroke specialist posted a video on his Youtube detailing how his relationship with the sport will change.

“Masters meets, swim a few days a week,” he told his 192,000 subscribers. He also says he will continue to be involved with the swimming community and USA Swimming, and that he has some exciting things to announce soon.

The vlog follows his last meet, the IU Natatorium Jingle Jamboree. He went a personal best and broke the meet record in his last swim, the 100 back (49.69).

Miller’s Indiana and Olympic team mate, Blake Pieroni, also swam at the meet. Pieroni secured wins and new best times in the 100 breast (53.10) and 100 fly (46.46).

Miller started competing internationally in 2014. At the 2016 Olympic Games, he was a surprise bronze medalist in the 100 breaststroke, at the time breaking the national and Americas record (58.87). He also swam the breaststroke leg in the final of the men’s 4×100 medley relay, helping Team USA win gold.

From 2014-2017, the Montana native also picked up five relay World Championship medals, two of them gold, to his name.

He continued to swim professionally into the 2020s, representing the DC Trident in the International Swim League. However, he failed to make the finals of the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Trials.

Miller vlogged his professional swimming career and says he will continue to vlog. He’s one of the most subscribed-to professional swimmers on YouTube.