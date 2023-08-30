Alex Sherman Returns To Alma Mater As Arizona State Adds To Coaching Staff

Arizona State has added to its coaching staff with the addition of Alex Sherman, a Sun Devil alumna who will serve as an assistant coach with the program beginning this season.

Sherman, who competed at ASU from 2012 to 2015 under her maiden name Alex Popa, realigns with her alma mater after spending the past six seasons as the senior coach at Swim Neptune in Arizona.

She joins the ASU staff following the departure of associate head coach Rachel Stratton-Mills, who was hired as the head coach at Northwestern earlier this month.

“Alex is one of the best club coaches in the country and has led swimmers to numerous NAG records,” head coach Bob Bowman said. “As a Sun Devil, she will bring a special enthusiasm and energy to our team. We are thrilled to have her join us in Tempe.”

During her time coaching at Swim Neptune, a 2023 silver-medal club in USA Swimming’s Club Excellence Program, Sherman was named the Arizona Senior Coach of the Year in 2021 and led the team to their first senior state championship victory. They also placed first at a Sectionals meet and most recently had two swimmers score individually at U.S. Junior Nationals, including 17-year-old August Vetsch winning silver in the boys’ 100 fly (53.40).

Sherman has also coached athletes to multiple National Age Group Record records and recently led swimmer Keaton Jones to gold at the 2023 World University Games and bronze at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in the 200 back.

During her collegiate career in Tempe, Sherman (Popa) set the ASU school record in the women’s 200 IM (1:57.70) at the 2013 Pac-12 Championships, placing 6th, and she was also 3rd in the 200 breast (2:08.31) and 9th in the 100 breast (1:00.49) at the same meet where she set career-best times.

A native of Pitesti, Romania, Sherman earned her bachelor’s degree from ASU in Interdisciplinary Studies in 2014 and her master’s degree in Education the following year.

With this addition, the Arizona State staff appears to be set for the 2023-24 season with Sherman joining fellow assistants Derek Schmitt and Logan Hirka to go along with Bowman, associate head coach Herbie Behm and diving coach Marc Briggs.