Alaska State Record-holder PJ Foy Makes Verbal Commitment to UNC for 2024-25

Juneau, Alaska’s PJ Foy has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of North Carolina beginning in the 2024-25 school year. A rising senior at Thunder Mountain High School, Foy does his year-round swimming with Glacier Swim Club. He wrote on social media:

“I think it’s safe to say this boy doesn’t have commitment issues, proud to announce my verbal commitment to University of North Carolina. Looking forward to looking good for UNC GO HEELS!🐏🐏🐏”

We identified Foy as one of the top sprint freestylers in the class of 2024, naming him to the “Best of the Rest” section on our ranking of top-20 boys. But he is a highly versatile swimmer, with Winter Juniors-or-faster times in the 50/100/200 free, 100/200 breast, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Foy had a busy spring, racing at Federal Way Sectionals, Western Zones, and Alaska State Championships. In Federal Way, he earned new PBs in the 200/500 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM while finaling in the 200 free (5th), 500 free (16th), 100 breast (9th), 200 fly (4th), and 200 IM (9th). He won five of the seven events he entered at Western Zone Senior Championships: 50/100 free, 100/200 breast, and 100 fly, and was also an A finalist in the 200 free (4th) and 100 back (5th). And at AK State Meet, he went 7-for-7, winning the 50/1000/1650 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

His best SCY times include:

50 free – 20.05

100 free – 43.98

200 free – 1:38.15

100 fly – 47.69

200 fly – 1:48.76

100 breast – 55.07

200 breast – 1:58.76

100 back – 49.73

200 back – 1:49.42

200 IM – 1:49.79

Foy will suit up with fellow class of 2028 commits JT Schmid, Brady Begin, and Nate Hohm. He would have been only one of four 100 freestylers with a sub-44 and one of only three 100 butterflyers with a sub-48 on the UNC roster last season. His wide array of events will allow him to develop to fit the Tar Heels’ needs. As an example, he has dropped 4.5 seconds in the 100 fly, 5 in the 100 back, 9 in the 200 back, and 18.3 in the 200 fly over the last two years.

