Claire Weinstein and Alex Shackell Move Up U.S. 15-16 Rankings With 200 Free PBs

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
On Wednesday morning at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, 16-year-olds Alex Shackell and Claire Weinstein set best times of 1:56.27 and 1:57.74 respectively to move up the 15-16 U.S. age group rankings for the women’s 200 free.
Shackell had a big swim out of the early heats of the women’s 200 free, dropping nearly two seconds from her best time to go 1:57.74. She finished in seventh place overall and earned herself a spot in the ‘A’ final.
Coming into nationals, Shackell’s best time was a 1:59.49 from this March. Prior to 2023, she had never broken two minutes. Now, she stands as the sixth-fastest swimmer of all time in the U.S. 15-16 age group.
Weinstein, meanwhile, took 0.44 seconds from her personal best of 1:56.74 set at the World Championships last year. With her swim, she moves up from third to second all-time in her age group amongst American females.
Top U.S. 15-16 Girls’ Performers Of All-Time, Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle:
- Missy Franklin — 1:55.06 (2011)
- Claire Weinstein — 1:56.27 (2023)
- Katie Ledecky — 1:56.32 (2013)
- Bella Sims — 1:57.53 (2020)
- Dagny Knutson — 1:57.73 (2009)
- Alex Shackell — 1:57.74 (2023)
Weinstein improved considerably on her front half compared to Worlds, though she swam a slower final 50. Shackel,, meanwhile, saw her drops coming mainly from the back half of her race. On her last 50, she improved a full 0.75 seconds.
Splits Comparison:
|Claire Weinstein, 2023 U.S. Nationals (New PB)
|Claire Weinstein, 2022 World Championships (Old PB)
|50m
|27.51
|27.92
|100m
|29.14
|29.80
|150m
|29.63
|29.93
|200m
|29.99
|29.06
|Total
|1:56.27
|1:56.71
|Alex Shackell, 2023 U.S. Nationals (New PB)
|Alex Shackell, 2023 Speedo Sectionals (Old PB)
|50m
|27.21
|27.31
|100m
|29.62
|30.00
|150m
|30.30
|30.81
|200m
|30.61
|31.37
|Total
|1:57.71
|1:59.49
Both Weinstein and Shackell are coming off of big swims from day one of nationals. Shackell set best times in both the 200 fly (2:07.95) and 100 free (54.22), while Weinstein dropped over five seconds in the 800 free (8:21.00) to nab a third-place finish.
USA’s relay this summer is going to be AMAZING.
Weinstein (1:55+ lead off potentially), Ledecky (1:53+ split), Sims and Gemmell (1:54+ splits). WR incoming!!
I think we are gonna see 6 under 1:57 maybe 7, (unless. Walsh was just toying with us) gemmell and Weinstein looking really good for a 1:55, sims need a different strategy or try to hang on better tonight for a 1:56 low maybe , Alex shackell just keeps dropping time this relay gonna be really good!