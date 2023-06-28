Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Weinstein and Alex Shackell Move Up U.S. 15-16 Rankings With 200 Free PBs

Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li

June 28th, 2023 National, News

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Wednesday morning at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, 16-year-olds Alex Shackell and Claire Weinstein set best times of 1:56.27 and 1:57.74 respectively to move up the 15-16 U.S. age group rankings for the women’s 200 free.

Shackell had a big swim out of the early heats of the women’s 200 free, dropping nearly two seconds from her best time to go 1:57.74. She finished in seventh place overall and earned herself a spot in the ‘A’ final.

Coming into nationals, Shackell’s best time was a 1:59.49 from this March. Prior to 2023, she had never broken two minutes. Now, she stands as the sixth-fastest swimmer of all time in the U.S. 15-16 age group.

Weinstein, meanwhile, took 0.44 seconds from her personal best of 1:56.74 set at the World Championships last year. With her swim, she moves up from third to second all-time in her age group amongst American females.

Top U.S. 15-16 Girls’ Performers Of All-Time, Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle:

  1. Missy Franklin — 1:55.06 (2011)
  2. Claire Weinstein — 1:56.27 (2023)
  3. Katie Ledecky — 1:56.32 (2013)
  4. Bella Sims — 1:57.53 (2020)
  5. Dagny Knutson — 1:57.73 (2009)
  6. Alex Shackell — 1:57.74 (2023)

Weinstein improved considerably on her front half compared to Worlds, though she swam a slower final 50. Shackel,, meanwhile, saw her drops coming mainly from the back half of her race. On her last 50, she improved a full 0.75 seconds.

Splits Comparison:

Claire Weinstein, 2023 U.S. Nationals (New PB) Claire Weinstein, 2022 World Championships (Old PB)
50m 27.51 27.92
100m 29.14 29.80
150m 29.63 29.93
200m 29.99 29.06
Total 1:56.27 1:56.71
Alex Shackell, 2023 U.S. Nationals (New PB) Alex Shackell, 2023 Speedo Sectionals (Old PB)
50m 27.21 27.31
100m 29.62 30.00
150m 30.30 30.81
200m 30.61 31.37
Total 1:57.71 1:59.49

Both Weinstein and Shackell are coming off of big swims from day one of nationals. Shackell set best times in both the 200 fly (2:07.95) and 100 free (54.22), while Weinstein dropped over five seconds in the 800 free (8:21.00) to nab a third-place finish.

Sherry Smit
1 minute ago

USA’s relay this summer is going to be AMAZING.

Weinstein (1:55+ lead off potentially), Ledecky (1:53+ split), Sims and Gemmell (1:54+ splits). WR incoming!!

Swimfan
33 minutes ago

I think we are gonna see 6 under 1:57 maybe 7, (unless. Walsh was just toying with us) gemmell and Weinstein looking really good for a 1:55, sims need a different strategy or try to hang on better tonight for a 1:56 low maybe , Alex shackell just keeps dropping time this relay gonna be really good!

