Claire Weinstein and Alex Shackell Move Up U.S. 15-16 Rankings With 200 Free PBs

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Wednesday morning at the 2023 U.S. National Championships, 16-year-olds Alex Shackell and Claire Weinstein set best times of 1:56.27 and 1:57.74 respectively to move up the 15-16 U.S. age group rankings for the women’s 200 free.

Shackell had a big swim out of the early heats of the women’s 200 free, dropping nearly two seconds from her best time to go 1:57.74. She finished in seventh place overall and earned herself a spot in the ‘A’ final.

Coming into nationals, Shackell’s best time was a 1:59.49 from this March. Prior to 2023, she had never broken two minutes. Now, she stands as the sixth-fastest swimmer of all time in the U.S. 15-16 age group.

Weinstein, meanwhile, took 0.44 seconds from her personal best of 1:56.74 set at the World Championships last year. With her swim, she moves up from third to second all-time in her age group amongst American females.

Top U.S. 15-16 Girls’ Performers Of All-Time, Women’s 100 Meter Freestyle:

Missy Franklin — 1:55.06 (2011) Claire Weinstein — 1:56.27 (2023) Katie Ledecky — 1:56.32 (2013) Bella Sims — 1:57.53 (2020) Dagny Knutson — 1:57.73 (2009) Alex Shackell — 1:57.74 (2023)

Weinstein improved considerably on her front half compared to Worlds, though she swam a slower final 50. Shackel,, meanwhile, saw her drops coming mainly from the back half of her race. On her last 50, she improved a full 0.75 seconds.

Splits Comparison:

Claire Weinstein, 2023 U.S. Nationals (New PB) Claire Weinstein, 2022 World Championships (Old PB) 50m 27.51 27.92 100m 29.14 29.80 150m 29.63 29.93 200m 29.99 29.06 Total 1:56.27 1:56.71

Alex Shackell, 2023 U.S. Nationals (New PB) Alex Shackell, 2023 Speedo Sectionals (Old PB) 50m 27.21 27.31 100m 29.62 30.00 150m 30.30 30.81 200m 30.61 31.37 Total 1:57.71 1:59.49

Both Weinstein and Shackell are coming off of big swims from day one of nationals. Shackell set best times in both the 200 fly (2:07.95) and 100 free (54.22), while Weinstein dropped over five seconds in the 800 free (8:21.00) to nab a third-place finish.