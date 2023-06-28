Henry McFadden Moves Up to #5 All-Time in 17-18 Boys 200 Freestyle with 1:46.94

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheet

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — HEATS

Top 8:

Luke Hobson (TXLA) — 1:45.12 Carson Foster (RAYS) — 1:45.64 Drew Kibler (CSC) — 1:45.67 Jake Mitchell (FLOR) — 1:45.82 Kieran Smith (RAC) — 1:46.10 Coby Carrozza (TXLA) — 1:46.72 Baylor Nelson (AGS) — 1:46.89 Henry McFadden (JW) — 1:46.94

During prelims in Indianapolis on day 2, Henry McFadden swam a personal best time of 1:46.94 in the men’s 200 freestyle, also earning him a spot in the ‘A’ final.

All-Time Top 5 17-18 Age Group LCM 200 Free

Michael Phelps, 1:45.99 (2003) Jack Levant, 1:46.39 (2018) Luca Urlando, 1:46.51 (2019) Luke Hobson, 1:46.92 (2022) Henry McFadden, 1:46.94 (2023)

McFadden came into the meet as the 11th seed with a time of 1:47.23 which he swam earlier this year to win the event at Pro Swim-Knoxville. That placed him at #6 all-time in the age group. McFadden passed Maxine Rooney with his swim this morning. McFadden has now dropped 1.33 seconds in the event so far this season.

McFadden has had huge improvements in the event over the last year. At last year’s International Team Trials in April, McFadden finished 18th as he was second in the ‘C’ final, swimming a 1:49.57. Tonight, he will be in lane eight of the ‘A’ final with the potential to earn a spot at next month’s World Championships.