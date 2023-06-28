Henry McFadden Moves Up to #5 All-Time in 17-18 Boys 200 Freestyle with 1:46.94

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — HEATS
Top 8:
- Luke Hobson (TXLA) — 1:45.12
- Carson Foster (RAYS) — 1:45.64
- Drew Kibler (CSC) — 1:45.67
- Jake Mitchell (FLOR) — 1:45.82
- Kieran Smith (RAC) — 1:46.10
- Coby Carrozza (TXLA) — 1:46.72
- Baylor Nelson (AGS) — 1:46.89
- Henry McFadden (JW) — 1:46.94
During prelims in Indianapolis on day 2, Henry McFadden swam a personal best time of 1:46.94 in the men’s 200 freestyle, also earning him a spot in the ‘A’ final.
All-Time Top 5 17-18 Age Group LCM 200 Free
- Michael Phelps, 1:45.99 (2003)
- Jack Levant, 1:46.39 (2018)
- Luca Urlando, 1:46.51 (2019)
- Luke Hobson, 1:46.92 (2022)
- Henry McFadden, 1:46.94 (2023)
McFadden came into the meet as the 11th seed with a time of 1:47.23 which he swam earlier this year to win the event at Pro Swim-Knoxville. That placed him at #6 all-time in the age group. McFadden passed Maxine Rooney with his swim this morning. McFadden has now dropped 1.33 seconds in the event so far this season.
McFadden has had huge improvements in the event over the last year. At last year’s International Team Trials in April, McFadden finished 18th as he was second in the ‘C’ final, swimming a 1:49.57. Tonight, he will be in lane eight of the ‘A’ final with the potential to earn a spot at next month’s World Championships.
With the field to pull him along not impossible to think he gets the NAG tonight.
I wonder what Phelps’ last NAG will be? In addition to the 17-18 200 free he also has:
13-14 200 fly: 1.59.02
13-14 400 IM: 4:25.77
17-18 100 fly: 51.10
17-18 200 IM: 1.55.94
17-18 400 IM: 4:09.09
That 17-18 400 IM looks pretty filthy (I think only Hagino’s ever been faster as a junior?), probably where I’d put my money.