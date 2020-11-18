Alabama Class of ‘22 Commit Laci Black Posts 7 Best Times at RACE Meet

RACE TurDuck Swim II

November 13-16, 2020

RISD Aquatic Center, Rockwall, TX

Course: SCY

Results on Meet Mobile “RACE TurDuckswimII”

Several swimmers from the Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence posted fast performances last weekend at the team’s meet, highlighted by Junior Nationals finalist and Alabama class of 2022 commit Laci Black, who swam best times in a total of 7 events, setting team records in 3 of them.

The 16 year-old Black opened her weekend by claiming victory and posting a best time in the 200 IM on Friday. Her time of 2:01.43 chopped over 3 seconds off of her previous best from last March and knocked over a second off of the team record (2:03.25) set by Macey Johnson in 2015. Black returned to the pool shortly afterward to also win the 500 freestyle, setting another best time by over 6 seconds, touching in 4:46.40. Her time also obliterated the team record of 4:52.05 held by Rebecca Johnson.

Black was not finished, coming back on Saturday to throw down even more impressive swims in the 200 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM. She began by winning the 200 freestyle by 4 seconds, finishing in 1:49.52 to chop about a second off of her best and set her third team record in as many swims. Black’s time sliced .2 off of Emma Hultquist‘s old record of 1:49.72. Black then entered the 100 butterfly, where she once again dropped about a second to touch in a time of 56.18. In the 100 fly, she also got legal-split on the 50 fly, touching in 26.80 to post another best time.



Although Black was slightly off of her best time in the 400 IM (4:14.92), she still touched in her second-fastest time ever, dominating the field by over 20 seconds to finish in 4:15.43.

On Sunday, Black won the 100 freestyle, 200 butterfly, and 200 backstroke. In the 100 freestyle, she claimed victory in a time of 52.23, slicing about a half second off of her previous best of 52.78. Blank also cut time in the 200 butterfly, throwing down an impressive 1:58.93 to slash over a second off of her time of 2:00.18 that she had just swam in September. She capped-off her meet with a time of 2:02.27 in the 200 backstroke.

Other Highlights: