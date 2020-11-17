Cody Miller, Wife Ali, Give Birth to First Child Axel Zeke Miller

Olympic gold medalist, Olympic bronze medalist, and the world’s most popular swimming blogger Cody Miller and his wife Ali have given birth to their first child, Axel Zeke Miller.

Axel was born at 8:25PM on Monday, November 16, weighing in at 8.9 pounds and 22 inches tall.

True to form, and for the benefit of his massive internet audience, Cody on Tuesday has already released a vlog documenting Axel’s first 12 hours.

The baby arrived just days after Miller swam at the US Open in Indianapolis. There, in his primary event, the 100 breaststroke, he swam 59.65 in long course meters. That was the fastest time at the Indianapolis site and 2nd-fastest overall across all sites, just .07 behind Andrew Wilson.

Miller won an Olympic gold medal as part of the American 400 medley relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, to which he added an individual bronze in the 100 breaststroke. He also has two World Championship gold medals as part of relays.

He and his wife Ali, then Ali DeWitt, met while DeWitt was working as a volunteer assistant with the Indiana Hoosiers and Cody Miller was training there as a college senior.

Miller has built his fame with one of the most popular social media channels dedicated to swimming via his YouTube account, which has 148,000 subscribers.