Josh Zuchowski Swims #1 200 Backstroke Time in Class of 2022 at Post-State Meet

2020 FG Flood Aquatics Closed Invite

November 16, 2020

The King’s Academy, West Palm Beach, Florida

25 Yard (Short Course Yards)

“We have no idea what will happen in the days after States so this is a good opportunity to race.”

Those were the words attached to the Flood Aquatics Closed Invite on Monday. The sanctioned meet saw swimmers from Flood Aquatics and nearby Saint Andrew’s Aquatics come together the day after the Class 1A Florida High School State Championship Meet to capture tapers, especially in events that aren’t part of the high school schedule.

Among the swimmers taking advantage of the opportunity was Josh Zuchowski of the host Flood Aquatics. Both a National High School and National Age Group Record holder, the junior at The King’s Academy swam a single event, the 200 yard back.

In that race, he swam a 1:44.46, which knocked exactly 1 second off his previous best time of 1:45.46 set at Winter Juniors – East in December. That also gives Zuchowski, the #3-ranked recruit in the class of 2022, the top time in that event among high school juniors. It also breaks his own Florida Gold Coast LSC Record

Zuchowski, who is an Olympic Trials qualifier in both the 100 and 200 meter backstrokes as well as the 400 IM, won Florida 1A (small school) state titles in both the 100 back (47.45) and 200 IM (1:46.85) on Sunday. That time in the 100 back was the fastest across the state’s 4 classifications, and the 200 IM was the 2nd-best time.

Zuchowski wasn’t the only swimmer who posted a best time at the meet. Among the other breakthroughs: