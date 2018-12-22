After 95 Years, Swimming Times Magazine Will Shutter in 2019

Swimming Times, a print magazine run by sport governing body Swim England, will publish its final issue in January of 2019, ending a 95-year history in the sport. The first issue was printed in 1923 – making it the oldest publication in the sport.

“Swimming Times has an amazing legacy,” the magazine said in an email to its subscribers. “The first issue was printed in 1923 and, for the past 95 years, it has evolved into a much-loved magazine and been at the forefront of covering everything aquatics.

“But times are changing. The growth of the digital market and social media platforms has hit the print industry as readers instantly find the information they require from other sources.”

This decision comes a year after deciding to redesign the magazine and push it to bi-monthly publication.

Swim England says that it will be increasing the content on its website as a result.