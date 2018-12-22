After 95 Years, Swimming Times Magazine Will Shutter in 2019

Swimming Times, a print magazine run by sport governing body Swim England, will publish its final issue in January of 2019, ending a 95-year history in the sport. The first issue was printed in 1923 – making it the oldest publication in the sport.
“Swimming Times has an amazing legacy,” the magazine said in an email to its subscribers. “The first issue was printed in 1923 and, for the past 95 years, it has evolved into a much-loved magazine and been at the forefront of covering everything aquatics.
“But times are changing. The growth of the digital market and social media platforms has hit the print industry as readers instantly find the information they require from other sources.”
This decision comes a year after deciding to redesign the magazine and push it to bi-monthly publication.
Swim England says that it will be increasing the content on its website as a result.
Kinda ironic that we all read that on swimswam..
You did this swimswam. At least you should have some guilt and shame.
PRINT MEDIA of all kinds are shuttering doors, closing the presses, and either going totally digital or out of business. Like it or not, the expense and “luxury” of printed materials make internet media the go-to source and default setting for information — whatever the topic might be. As an English teacher of 37 years, I used to mourn the loss of “the book” but I taught myself how to teach effectively exclusively with online sources – it can be done, and I’m the dinosaur that proves it! The virtues of print media: honesty, accuracy, and thoughtfulness can be had via the internet, even if it can admittedly be more of a challenge. But, hey, everyone has to grow up:… Read more »