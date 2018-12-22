After 95 Years, Swimming Times Magazine Will Shutter in 2019

Swimming Times, a print magazine run by sport governing body Swim England, will publish its final issue in January of 2019, ending  a 95-year history in the sport. The first issue was printed in 1923 – making it the oldest publication in the sport.

“Swimming Times has an amazing legacy,” the magazine said in an email to its subscribers. “The first issue was printed in 1923 and, for the past 95 years, it has evolved into a much-loved magazine and been at the forefront of covering everything aquatics.

“But times are changing. The growth of the digital market and social media platforms has hit the print industry as readers instantly find the information they require from other sources.”

This decision comes a year after deciding to redesign the magazine and push it to bi-monthly publication.

Swim England says that it will be increasing the content on its website as a result.

3
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Anonymoose

Kinda ironic that we all read that on swimswam..

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
50free

You did this swimswam. At least you should have some guilt and shame.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
MIKE IN DALLAS

PRINT MEDIA of all kinds are shuttering doors, closing the presses, and either going totally digital or out of business. Like it or not, the expense and “luxury” of printed materials make internet media the go-to source and default setting for information — whatever the topic might be. As an English teacher of 37 years, I used to mourn the loss of “the book” but I taught myself how to teach effectively exclusively with online sources – it can be done, and I’m the dinosaur that proves it! The virtues of print media: honesty, accuracy, and thoughtfulness can be had via the internet, even if it can admittedly be more of a challenge. But, hey, everyone has to grow up:… Read more »

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!