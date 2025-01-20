Adam Peaty Chooses Repton, Jamie Main For New Training Home

Olympic champion Adam Peaty has chosen his new training home, announcing via Instagram today that he will be based out of Repton Swimming under director Jamie Main.

30-year-old Peaty has been under Mel Marshall‘s tutelage throughout his elite career, however, Marshall recently departed for Australia where she now serves as head coach of Griffith University. Peaty and Marshall were stationed at Repton before their move to Loughborough in late 2016.

Main has been at his current post since last fall when he left his role as Aquatics GB National Coach at the Bath Performance Centre.

Peaty’s post reads today, “I’ve chosen to return to @reptonswimming under coach Jamie Main.

“It’s a place that I’ve spent many years already and I couldn’t think of anywhere else to continue my career (it was my training base for the Rio 2016). It’s also a place where we have ran lots of @apraceofficial clinics and we’re always so impressed, especially, with their investment in sporting excellence.

“Time to get to work.”

After winning 100m breaststroke gold at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, 30-year-old Adam Peaty of Great Britain settled for silver last summer in Paris.

Peaty came down with COVID-19 during the swimming competition but persevered and came just .02 short of gold, hitting a 59.05 to tie for silver while Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi won gold in a 59.03.

In the months following the Games, Peaty had taken time away from the sport, saying he was unsure what future plans would hold for the man who owns the 14th fastest performances ever produced in his signature event.

He even consulted the winningest Olympian of all time, American Michael Phelps, to help understand what helped the GOAT return to competition after his initial retirement.

Peaty has historically raced at the annual Lausanne Swim Cup which takes place in February but we’ll keep an eye on where he may make his return-to-competition mark for 2025.