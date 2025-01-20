Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana Women’s Water Polo Releases 2025 Schedule

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 11 Indiana water polo has announced its slate of games for the upcoming 2025 season, which begins this weekend at Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center.

The Hoosiers will host two tournaments in non-conference play beginning with the Indiana Classic on Jan. 25-26. They will also hot the Midwest Invite on Feb. 8-9 in home waters.

Non-conference action will also take Indiana to familiar tournaments including the Bruno Invite (Jan. 31-Feb. 2), Kalbus Invite (Feb. 21-23) and Aztec Invite (Mar. 15-16).

MPSF play begins on March 25 when Indiana heads to Arizona State followed by back-to-back home games against California (Mar. 29) and San Jose State (Apr. 5). IU visits Stanford (Apr. 12) and has a non-conference matchup with rival Michigan (Apr. 19) to close out the regular season.

UCLA will host the 2025 MPSF championships which will run April 25-27. All Indiana home games are free admission at CBAC inside the SRSC on Indiana’s campus.

Indiana is coming off a 21-10 campaign in 2024, its most wins under head coach Taylor McInerney, which included nine ranked wins. Highlighting its returning players are top scorer and All-MPSF selection senior center Sophia Sollie (57 goals) and junior goalie Jasmine Higgs (282 saves)

