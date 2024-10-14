Aquatics GB Coaching Change-ups: Jamie Main & Richard Dennigan Move On

Two major coaching changes within the ranks have shaken Aquatics GB on the heels of the 2024 Olympic Games.

First, Jamie Main will leave his role as Aquatics GB National Coach at the Bath Performance Centre.

At his post since 2022, Main will be departing to become Director of Swimming at Repton School.

Main said of his coaching change, “Working at the Performance Centres in Bath and Loughborough over the last four years has been an honour. Walking on deck as a National Coach to work with world-class swimmers had always been an ambition. To be selected as an Olympic coach and guide a swimmer to a gold medal in Paris was a very proud moment.

“I will always be grateful for the experiences that working for Aquatics GB has given me, and I want to say a huge thanks to the leadership, staff and swimmers. I’m excited for what my next chapter will bring at Repton Swimming. It’s a programme with ambition which has progressed significantly since its inception in 2019. I’m looking forward to becoming a dad for the first time and returning to the Midlands. I’m sure life will bring lots of new adventures in the years ahead.” Aquatics GB Performance Director Chris Spice added, “Jamie played a crucial part at the Bath Performance Centre across the Paris Olympic cycle and was a valuable member of the coaching staff throughout multiple international meets, including in Paris this summer. We wish him all the best for the future and look forward to seeing the impact he makes in his new role at Repton.” Main’s key protege was Jacob Whittle, the now-20-year-old who trained under Main at Derventio ExCel, ultimately making it onto the British Olympic Team in 2020 as just a 17-year-old. The other announcement is that Richard Dennigan has been named as the new Associate Head Coach of Loughborough University’s swimming program. With longtime stints at Leeds City Council and City of Leeds Swimming Club, Dennigan helped athletes reach every major international competition, both junior and senior, including the Olympic Games. He guided swimmers to win 51 medals at the Commonwealth Games, World Juniors, European Juniors, European Youth Olympics Festival and Commonwealth Youth Games, across a wide range of events.

Andi Manley, Director of Swimming at Loughborough University, commented, “At Loughborough, we run one of the finest swim programmes in the world, with a world-class support network of coaches and staff. Richard’s knowledge and experience will make him a huge asset within this set-up.

“He has been a regular presence on British swim teams since 2012, involved in many career-defining moments for both junior and senior athletes, and we look forward to seeing the positive influence and impact he will have on our athletes.

“His passion is to help people be the best they can be on any given day in life or sport, a mindset that makes him the perfect fit here at Loughborough.”

These additional changes come on the heels of Aquatics GB head coach Bill Furniss announcing his retirement with University of Stirling coaching standout Steven Tigg taking over the helm.

Prior to that, Mel Marshall, longtime coach of Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty, revealed she would be joining the Griffith University coaching staff in Australia.