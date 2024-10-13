Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Releases Time Standards for 2025 National Championships

USA Swimming has released its time standards for the 2025 US National Championships, which is expected to serve as the qualifying meet for the 2025 World Championships Team. 

2025 US Swimming National Championships Time Standards

Women Men
SCY LCM Event LCM SCY
22.19 25.69 50 Free 22.69 19.39
48.49 55.89 100 Free 49.69 42.49
1:44.99 2:01.19 200 Free 1:49.89 1:33.69
4:41.99 4:16.89 400/500 Free 3:55.59 4:17.19
9:48.09 8:46.79 800/1000 Free 8:07.59 9:01.09
16:12.59 16:49.19 1500/1650 Free 15:37.69 14:57.19
52.39 1:02.19 100 Back 55.69 46.19
1:54.09 2:14.59 200 Back 2:02.09 1:41.69
59.99 1:10.29 100 Breast 1:02.09 52.49
2:10.39 2:32.39 200 Breast 2:16.09 1:54.59
52.19 1:00.19 100 Fly 53.49 45.99
1:56.09 2:14.59 200 Fly 2:00.89 1:43.39
1:57.09 2:16.89 200 IM 2:02.89 1:43.89
4:11.39 4:51.79 400 IM 4:24.69 3:45.49

Across the board, the time standards were generally faster than those for the 2023 US National Championships, which was the last World Championships selection meet for the US. This was especially noticeable on the men’s side, where the LCM time standards got faster in every event except the 200 butterfly. On the women’s side, the time standards only got faster in 5 of the 14 events: the 50 free, 200 free, 800 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly. A majority of the women’s time standards either stayed the exact same or got slower by only a few tenths of a second.

Women’s Time Standard Comparison: 2025 v. 2023 US Swimming Nationals

Event 2025 US Nationals 2023 US Nationals
Percent Difference (%)
50 Free* 25.69 25.79 -0.39
100 Free 55.89 55.89 0
200 Free* 2:01.19 2:01.29 -0.08
400/500 Free 4:16.89 4:16.09 0.31
800/1000 Free* 8:46.79 8:48.09 -0.15
1500/1650 Free 16:49.19 16:49.19 0
100 Back 1:02.19 1:02.09 0.16
200 Back 2:14.59 2:14.19 0.3
100 Breast* 1:10.29 1:10.39 -0.14
200 Breast 2:32.39 2:32.39 0
100 Fly* 1:00.19 1:00.39 -0.33
200 Fly 2:14.59 2:14.19 0.3
200 IM 2:16.89 2:16.59 0.22
400 IM 4:51.79 4:50.79 0.34

Men’s Time Standard Comparison: 2025 v. 2023 US Swimming Nationals

Event 2025 US Nationals 2023 US Nationals
Percent Difference (%)
50 Free* 22.69 22.79 -0.44
100 Free* 49.69 49.89 -0.4
200 Free* 1:49.89 1:50.09 -0.18
400/500 Free* 3:55.59 3:55.79 -0.08
800/1000 Free* 8:07.59 8:12.99 -1.1
1500/1650 Free* 15:37.69 15:44.89 -0.76
100 Back* 55.69 55.89 -0.36
200 Back* 2:02.09 2:02.39 -0.25
100 Breast* 1:02.09 1:02.49 -0.64
200 Breast* 2:16.09 2:16.29 -0.15
100 Fly* 53.49 53.69 -0.37
200 Fly 2:00.89 2:00.79 0.08
200 IM* 2:02.89 2:03.49 -0.49
400 IM* 4:24.69 4:25.79 -0.42

*denotes time standard got faster

On the women’s side, the largest percent difference came in the 50 freestyle, where the time drop from 25.79 to 25.69 equated to a -.39% difference. Along those same lines, the women’s 400 IM saw the largest gain through percent difference, with a +.34% value as the time went from 4:50.79 in 2023 to 4:51.79 in 2025. The men’s events saw a much sharper change across the board, with the 800 freestyle seeing a drastic -1.1% difference between 2023 and 2025, going from 8:12.99 in 2023 to 8:07.59 in 2025. Likewise, the 1500 freestyle also saw a big -.76% difference, with the time jumping from 15:44.89 in 2023 to 15:37.69 in 2025. 

The 2025 USA Swimming National Championships will take place at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Indiana from June 3-7, 2025. It is expected to serve as the qualifier for the 2025 World Championships in Singapore, with the swimming portion of that event occurring on July 27 until August 3, 2025. 

1
