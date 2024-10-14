Australia Adding Age Group Records For SCM And Stroke 50s

Swimming Australia is in the process of creating national age group Establishment Records for short course meter events.

The federation is taking the fastest time from each single-year age group, gender, and event in its database and marking it as the baseline “Establishment Record”. These records will be marked in the record books with an asterisk. If an age-group swimmer posts a time after July 1, 2024, that beats the Establishment Record, they will then hold the record with no asterisk.

On July 5, 15-year-old Sienna Toohey became the first official short course age group record holder. Toohey posted times of 30.94 and 1:06.79 in the 50- and 100-meter breaststroke to take down the Establishment Records. She recently lowered these records to 30.40 and 1:06.21 at the Australian Short Course Championships.

The list of short course establishment records and more information on Establishment Record rules can be found here.

The Establishment Record book is full of past and present Australian swimming stars. On the men’s side, Ian Thorpe holds the oldest record. His 2:07.42 200 IM from August of 1996 remains the fastest ever swum by a 13-year-old Australian. Other new Establishment Record holders include Grant Hackett, Cameron McEvoy, Matthew Wilson, and Thomas Fraser-Holmes.

Breaststroke great Leisel Jones holds the oldest short course Establishment Record on the women’s side. In December of 2002, the then-17-year-old swam a 2:20.89 200 breaststroke that hasn’t been bested. Cate Campbell, Emily Seebohm, and Kaylee McKeown are among other Olympic gold medalists who are now Establishment Record Holders.

Swimming Australia is also reportedly establishing age group records for long course stroke 50s (backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly), but these Establishment Records are not yet on Swimming Australia’s website.

Australia is part of what is perhaps a trend of swimming federations expanding recognition in their record books. The United States recently added stroke 50 records to their 13-14 age group.