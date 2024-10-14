Georgia Announces Fan-Oriented “Swimapalooza” Meet Against NC State November 8

Courtesy: UGA Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia swimming and diving programs have announced “Swimapalooza,” a special fan-oriented meet against NC State on Friday, Nov. 8 at Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium.

Admission to Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium is free for all spectators, with the meet beginning at 6 p.m. EST.

Prior to the meet, fans will be able to experience “Swimapalooza: Deluxe Edition,” featuring face painters, balloon artists, photobooths, and a kids’ zone in the Ramsey Center hallway outside the natatorium. The first 500 spectators will receive a commemorative T-shirt, with the first 250 spectators receiving free food.

During the meet, fans will experience a unique atmosphere similar to the ones used for the U.S. Olympic Trials and National Championships. The Bulldogs and Wolfpack will compete in a shortened meet format featuring 50-yard and 100-yard events, with each individual competitor announced one at a time with spotlights and hype music. Emcee Mike Radford will serve as the in-pool host, helping to hype up the crowd and provide explanations of the events to novice swimming fans.

Following the meet, the “Deluxe Edition” will reopen for an hour following the event’s conclusion with the student-athletes meeting with fans for photos and autographs in the Ramsey hallway.

Throughout the next month, “Swimapalooza” will be promoted throughout the campus and athletic communities.