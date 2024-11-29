Abbey Webb of Australia Hits 200 Free PB To Begin 2024 Japan Open

2024 JAPAN OPEN

Day one of the 2024 Japan Open unfolded today from the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, site of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Genki Terakado, who represented Japan in Paris this summer, produced a time of 1:55.43 to lead the men’s 200m fly.

The 21-year-old beat the field by over a second, with 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist Ei Kamikawabata next to the wall in 1:56.45 followed by Takumi Terada who touched in 1:56.60.

Terakado has been as quick as 1:54.07 in his career, a time he logged at this year’s Olympic Trials. At the Games, the first-time Olympian placed 15th overall with a semi-final swim of 1:56.21 after turning in 1:55.82 in the heats.

Veteran Reona Aoki got it done for gold in the women’s 100m breast, registering 1:07.78 to hold a narrow advantage over runner-up Kotomi Kato.

Kato settled for silver just .03 behind in 1:07.81 while visiting Australian teenager Sienna Toohey rounded out the podium in 1:08.02.

Toohey, just 15 years of age, owns a personal best of 1:07.01 from the Australian Olympic Trials this past June.

Another Aussie, Abbey Webb, got on the board big time in the women’s 200m freestyle.

23-year-old Webb, formerly of Auburn and NC State in the NCAA, posted a winning effort of 1:56.68 to set herself apart from the field by nearly 2 seconds.

Opening in 57.60 and closing in 59.08, Webb scorched a new lifetime best with tonight’s effort, overtaking her previous fastest swim of 1:57.77 scored at this year’s Olympic Trials. She now checks in among the top 20 Aussie women’s 200m freestylers in history in slot #16.

Jaimie De Lutiis, also of Australia, notched 1:58.43 as tonight’s silver medalist and Olympian Nagisa Ikemoto of the host nation logged 2:00.40 for bronze.

Additional Winners