Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

17-Yr-Old Tatsuya Murasa Blasts 1:45.72 LCM 200 Free JPN High School Record

Comments: 1

2024 JAPAN OPEN

The 2024 Japan Open kicked off today with several Olympians and budding stars diving into the pool at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, site of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Right off the bat on day one, 17-year-old Tatsuya Murasa made his presence known, firing off a new High School Record en route to winning the men’s 200m freestyle.

After cruising to the top seed in a casual morning effort of 1:48.22, Murasa found an entirely other gear to crush a lifetime best of 1:45.72 for gold.

Tomoyuki Matsushita, the reigning 400m IM Olympic silver medalist, was next to the wall in 1:47.57 while Hiroto Shimizu rounded out the podium in 1:48.34.

Splits for Murasa’s monster 1:45.72 included 51.52/54.20 to slice .87 off his own previous standard.

At just 17, Murasa now ranks as Japan’s 4th-swiftest 200m free performer in history.

Top 5 Japanese Men’s LCM 200 Free Performers All-Time

  1. Katsuhiro Matsumoto – 1:44.65, 2021
  2. Kosuke Hagino – 1:45.23, 2014
  3. Sho Uchida – 1:45.24, 2009
  4. Tatsuya Murasa – 1:45.72, 2024
  5. Takeshi Matsuda – 1:45.96, 2012

In a time when Japanese swimming has taken a major hit, coming away medal-less at this summer’s Games, Murasa is a beacon of light.

Thus far in his young career, the teen has produced the following PB’s:

  • 50m free – 22.94
  • 100m free – 48.87 *JPN High School Record
  • 200m free – 1:45.72 *JPN High School Record
  • 400m free – 3:50.42

Murasa’s 200m free now ranks him #2 in the world this 2024/25 season.

2024-2025 LCM Men 200 Free

Hwang KOR
Sunwoo
10/15
1:45.03
2Lee
Hongjun		KOR1:46.6010/15
3Gabriel
Shepherd		GBR1:49.3411/28
View Top 4»

 

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Thomas The Tank Engine
44 seconds ago

Video please?

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!