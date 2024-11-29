17-Yr-Old Tatsuya Murasa Blasts 1:45.72 LCM 200 Free JPN High School Record

2024 JAPAN OPEN

The 2024 Japan Open kicked off today with several Olympians and budding stars diving into the pool at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, site of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Right off the bat on day one, 17-year-old Tatsuya Murasa made his presence known, firing off a new High School Record en route to winning the men’s 200m freestyle.

After cruising to the top seed in a casual morning effort of 1:48.22, Murasa found an entirely other gear to crush a lifetime best of 1:45.72 for gold.

Tomoyuki Matsushita, the reigning 400m IM Olympic silver medalist, was next to the wall in 1:47.57 while Hiroto Shimizu rounded out the podium in 1:48.34.

Splits for Murasa’s monster 1:45.72 included 51.52/54.20 to slice .87 off his own previous standard.

At just 17, Murasa now ranks as Japan’s 4th-swiftest 200m free performer in history.

Top 5 Japanese Men’s LCM 200 Free Performers All-Time

Katsuhiro Matsumoto – 1:44.65, 2021 Kosuke Hagino – 1:45.23, 2014 Sho Uchida – 1:45.24, 2009 Tatsuya Murasa – 1:45.72, 2024 Takeshi Matsuda – 1:45.96, 2012

In a time when Japanese swimming has taken a major hit, coming away medal-less at this summer’s Games, Murasa is a beacon of light.

Thus far in his young career, the teen has produced the following PB’s:

50m free – 22.94

100m free – 48.87 *JPN High School Record

200m free – 1:45.72 *JPN High School Record

400m free – 3:50.42

Murasa’s 200m free now ranks him #2 in the world this 2024/25 season.