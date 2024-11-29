Kazakhstan Swimming Federation Coach Dmitriy Plyamin Suspended By Aquatics Integrity Unit

The Aquatics Integrity Unit has suspended Dmitriy Plyamin, a coach for the Kazakhstan Swimming Federation, for six months for violating articles of the World Aquatics Rules on the Protection from Harassment and Abuse as well as the World Aquatics Integrity Code.

The official decision letter released by Marc Cavaliero, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer of the Aquatics Integrity Unit, notes that Plyamin admitted the charge and that while the suspension is officially 12 months, Plyamin will only serve the last six months of the suspension if he commits another violation of World Aquatics rules after the official decision.

As such, Plyamin’s effective suspension will last six months, from November 5, 2024, to May 5, 2025.

Plyamin was charged with violating Article 4.1.1 of the World Aquatics Rules on the Protection from Harassment and Abuse and Articles 5.1, 5.2, 5.3, and 5.5 of the World Aquatics Integrity Code. Article 4.1.1 of the Protection from Harassment and Abuse states that “any acts of hazing, neglect, psychological abuse, physical abuse, and sexual harassment” are forbidden conduct under World Aquatics rules.

The articles of the Integrity code Plyamin was charged with violating fall under the “Duties of Good Conduct” and outline that covered persons—like athletes, coaches, officials, support staff, and World Aquatics members—must act according to high ethical standards, avoid any conduct that breaks the World Aquatics Integrity Code, avoid acts that could disparage World Aquatics or aquatics, generally, and don’t commit violent or disrespectful behavior to other competition participants.

During his suspension, Plyamin is forbidden to “hold any position within World Aquatics, any World Aquatics Continental Organisation, or any World Aquatics Member Federation or recognised body.” He’s not allowed to take part in any aquatic-related activities, nor is he allowed to participate in or attend any World Aquatics event.