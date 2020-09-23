A3 Performance Signs American Record Holder Beata Nelson

A3 Performance is thrilled to announce that American Record Holder and NCAA Swimmer of the Year, Beata Nelson, is the newest A3 Performer to join their team of elite athletes training towards Tokyo 2021. Nelson was the defending champion in the 100 backstroke, the 200 backstroke, and the 200 individual medley heading into the 2020 NCAA Championships. The season and her collegiate career abruptly ended, but Nelson is not finished yet.

Although Nelson’s summer has been different than anticipated due to COVID-19, she is still moving forward with big goals and big plans. She has continued her training in her hometown of Madison, WI alongside other postgrads like Ally McHugh and Cameron Tysoe, and under the leadership of the University Wisconsin (UW) coaching staff. Over the last month, Nelson, a Madison Aquatic Club alumni, launched her professional swimming career signing on as one of the newest members of the Cali Condors for the International Swim League (ISL)and signing a sponsorship agreement with A3 Performance.

“A3 Performance is a passionate, hardworking, innovative company that goes above and beyond for its athletes. I grew up loving their suits and their team all my life. I know that I will not only be provided with what I need, but I trust that what they are providing me with is the best of the best. I believe in this brand and I am so proud to partner with them!” said Nelson of her sponsorship agreement with A3 Performance.

A former National Age Group Record Holder and U.S. Junior National Team Member, Beata has been training and competing at a high level for a long time. This Fall 2020, UW plans to welcome the swim team into the new Soderholm Aquatic Center in the Nicholas Recreation Center (NIC), a brand new long course facility. Nelson will hopefully get a few days of long course training in the NIC before heading off to Budapest for the beginning of the ISL with fellow A3 Performers Veronica Burchill also of the Cali Condors and Conner McHugh of DC Trident.

Nelson’s time with the ISL gives her the opportunity to train and race with other professional swimmers from all over the world and race short course meters for a change. Despite the challenges the last few months have posed, Nelson has incredible opportunity ahead to focus primarily on her swimming, training and racing with the best athletes in the world and training long course more consistently in the new UW facility. With all of this opportunity, the sky is the limit for Nelson.

“I’ve known Beata since she first started having success as a young age group swimmer. She has had an incredible career and I cannot say enough about the athlete and person she has become. I know that she is going to continue to excel and grow into an even more accomplished athlete and the best is still yet to come for her. We are thrilled to have her as part of our team” said A3 Performance Founder and CEO Dan Meinholz.

As A3 Performance prepares for the 2021 Olympic Games, so will Beata Nelson and her fellow A3 Performers. Exciting times are ahead for the A3 Team.

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

See A3 Performance here.

A3 Performance is a SwimSwam partner.